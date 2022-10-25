Welsh Firm Supports the Construction of Aston Martin’s New Formula 1 Facility at Silverstone

Cardiff-based aluminium fabricator Dudley’s Aluminium will support the construction of Aston Martin’s new Formula 1 facility at Silverstone.

The 400,000 square foot facility will house the Aston Martin team’s design, manufacturing and marketing resource, as well as the team’s first ever wind tunnel and a state-of-the art simulator.

Wind tunnels are used in Formula 1 during car development to analyse the efficiency of different components and achieve the right balance aerodynamically.

Dudley’s Aluminium will be working with SDC Builders Ltd on the project and will install Kawneer doors and capped curtain walling on the build.

Colin Shorney, Managing Director of Dudley’s Aluminium, said:

“We are delighted to be working with SDC Builders Ltd on this project at the home of British motor racing. “The facility will support Aston Martin’s growth and ambitions within Formula 1 which is very exciting.”

Since 1993, Dudley’s Aluminium has offered clients full in-house design and production facilities, completing many successful and prestigious projects within the education, health, commercial, retail and defence sectors throughout the UK and Channel Islands.

Dudley’s reputation for quality has been recognised with several industry-related accreditations. The company is CHAS accredited, Constructionline registered and certified to manufacture “Secured by Design” products.