Welsh Firm Secures its First Contract in Saudi Arabia

Global water technology company Hydro Industries has secured a contract to treat wastewater in Saudi Arabia, its first in the Middle Eastern kingdom.

The project is seen as a further endorsement of Hydro’s homegrown technology, and its ability to deploy solutions on a global scale and provide a world class services.

The Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, based company has already opened an office in Riyadh, recognising the scale and potential of one of the most lucrative markets in the world.

The Hydro chairman, former Wales rugby captain David Pickering, signed the deal with the kingdom’s National Water Company just before Christmas, and the company will begin to export state of the art equipment to Saudi Arabia in February.

The initial contract commits Hydro to treat up to 100 tonnes an hour of industrial sludge at Al Heet on the outskirts of Riyadh. The smart water solutions pioneered by Hydro have already been deployed in the USA, Japan, Egypt, UAE, India, Sudan, Somalia, Europe and the UK.

This latest contract was won following the signing of an MOU with the Saudi Arabia Government Investment Authority (SAGIA). Hydro plans to compete for further work as it grows its business and brand within the kingdom.

Wayne Preece, CEO of Hydro Industries, said:

“We are grateful to the National Water Company for this opportunity to showcase what our home-grown, world class technology can do, and we look forward to helping the kingdom fulfil their ambitious environmental commitments whilst creating jobs within the UK and Saudi Arabia.”

A spokesman for the National Water Company said:

“Our partnership with Hydro will enable us to respect the environment, meet our critical climate change commitments and deliver the economic growth that is vital to sustain and improve the jobs, opportunities and quality of life we aspire to for our country and people.”

Neil Crompton, UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said: