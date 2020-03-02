Welsh Firm Secures $200 million Climate Clean-up Contract in North Africa

The high-tech British water company, Hydro Industries, Headquartered in West Wales, has secured a contract worth up to $200 million, to help safeguard one of the world’s most fragile and precious ecosystems over the next decade.

Hydro Industries has won a global tender to build a world class water treatment plant to service an oil terminal on Egypt’s Red Sea Coast near the popular tourist destination of Hurghada. This Red Sea coastal strip is considered amongst the top five diving locations in the world, with 5,000 year old coral reefs set in what is commonly referred to as one of the ‘Seven Wonders of the Sea World’.

Jointly and in cooperation with East Gas Company, Hydro will ensure that all water discharged back into the Red Sea meets the strict new environmental standards demanded by the Egyptian Environmental Agency, whilst continuing to drill for gas and oil which are vital for the country’s economy.

When the plant is completed in April 2021, Hydro will be able to process 55,000 tonnes of wastewater a day, making it one of the largest ‘produced water’ plants in the world. The company has been contracted to do so for the next ten years. Hydro’s technology, developed in the UK, will allow the effective removal of challenging contaminates such as hydrocarbons, boron and heavy metals, returning clean water to the Red Sea.

Wayne Preece, CEO of Hydro Industries, said:

“The prospect of preserving a site of such natural wealth and beauty for future generations is a real privilege and our technology allows industrial progress alongside true high-tech environmental protection. This is a worldwide challenge with a market valued at over $14 billion per year. Hydro’s developing relationship with UK Export Finance will enable us to capitalise on our major breakthrough in this sector, further enhancing our British and global brand”.

Mohamed Shoaib, CEO and Chairman of the East Gas Company, said:

“Hydro’s innovative technology allows us to harvest the natural resources of our country responsibly whilst safeguarding this most precious of eco-systems so cherished by our own people and millions of visiting tourists alike. This is good news for Egypt, the UK and the Red Sea”.

During the signing of this contract at No:10, Downing Street, Prime Minister Boris Johnson commented;