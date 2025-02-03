Finalrentals Partners with UAE’s Autorent

A Cardiff-based car rental technology company has announced a strategic partnership with Autorent, one of the UAE’s most established car rental providers.

Finalrentals said the collaboration aims to modernise and simplify the car rental experience across the Emirates by combining its cutting-edge digital platform with Autorent’s extensive fleet.

With a strong presence in over 30 countries, Finalrentals aims to provide seamless online booking solutions and a user-friendly experience.

Through this collaboration, Autorent’s large fleet of vehicles will become available via Finalrentals’ platform, offering both tourists and residents an optimised rental experience.

Ammar Akhtar, CEO and Founder of Finalrentals, said:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Autorent, a company that shares our vision for innovation and customer-centric solutions. This partnership will revolutionise the car rental sector in the UAE, providing a seamless and technology-driven experience for customers.”

Autorent, known for its strong presence in the UAE and commitment to high-quality service, sees this alliance as a step forward in digitising its rental operations. The company believes this integration will cater to evolving consumer demands and reinforce its market position.

Paulo Fernandes, COO of Autorent, said:

“Partnering with Finalrentals marks an exciting chapter for Autorent and Bahwan International Group. By combining our local expertise with Finalrentals’ innovative digital solutions, we aim to deliver a seamless and superior car rental experience for our customers.”

The UAE’s car rental industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by an increase in tourism and a growing demand for flexible mobility solutions.