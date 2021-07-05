Welsh Finalists Announced for Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2021

Founders, innovators and entrepreneurs from across Wales have been recognised as the best in the business as the Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2021 finalists are announced.
Despite a year of disruption, 81 Wales-based business leaders have been shortlisted out of an incredible 4,800 entrants nationally – the most the awards has ever had.
The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, in partnership with Starling Bank, acknowledges and champions the hard work and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs and businesses across the UK.
Over the last decade, it has celebrated some household names including Julie Deane OBE of Cambridge Satchel Co, Alan and Juliet Barratt of Grenade and Shaun Pulfrey of Tangle Teezer. Its most recent headline-grabbing success story is its previous winner Steven Bartlett, who in May was announced as the youngest ever Dragon on BBC’s Dragons Den.
The Regional Finals take place later this year, as the organisers monitor government restrictions on events in each area.
Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, Francesca James, said the quality of this year’s entrants exemplified the strength of entrepreneurship in Wales:
“Wales has produced some incredible finalists over the years, and this year is no exception. It really is one of the UK’s most promising regions, and the fact that so many exceptional people have applied during such a tough year, is a testament to the resolve and talent that exists across the area.
“As well as the recognition, our finalists and eventual winners will join our fantastic alumni community that supports each other all year round. From networking and thought leadership, right the way through to mentoring and guidance – being a part of our ecosystem of entrepreneurs can be incredibly rewarding.
“Creating the shortlist out of so many wonderful applications was incredibly tough, so I don’t envy the judges who will now decide the regional winners. Everyone who has been shortlisted should be incredibly proud and we’re thrilled to be able to showcase their achievements.”
Anne Boden MBE, Founder of Starling Bank, headline partner of the Awards, said:
“In the unique circumstances we’ve seen over the past year, many entrepreneurs from every corner of the country have found ways to grow and to prosper. This year's finalists are the ones who have shown the agility and imagination to adapt and we wish every one of them the best of luck.”
To attend or watch the finals or learn more about the awards, you can go to greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com
The Wales 2021 Finalists are:
Creative Industries Entrepreneur of the Year
- Ryan Walton – Aura Ads (Visaura Ltd.)
- Lowri Roberts – Casgliad
- Jordan Day-Williams & Dean Richards – Cobra Music Studios
- Jen Danger Harding – Danger Doodles
- Oliver Williams – OLLYWOOD
- Nicola Wilkes – Seriously Stylish Business
Disruptor of the Year
- William Sachiti – Academy of Robotics
- Philippe Mele – My Procurement
- Jack James – Pontus Research Ltd.
- Geryn Evans – Project Blu
- Richard Prime & Damon Chapple – Sonovate
- Damon Rands – Wolfberry Cyber
Entrepreneur for Good Award
- Kate Dewmartin – Craft Courses
- Vicki Roskams – Enbarr Foundation CIC
- Harri Helvon-Hardy – FABRIC: The Care Leavers' Community
- Mark Williams – LIMB-Art
- Stephen Hill & Harry Mills – Opendium
- Jonathan Day – Wash Cycle
Entrepreneurial Spirit Award in partnership with Glen Scotia
- Carly Thompsett – Anaphase Store
- Jen Danger Harding – Danger Doodles
- Adele Pember – Dog Furiendly
- Pajtim Hasa – Lab22
- Jane Baker – Limitless Living International
- Brogan Doyle – Wishing Well Crystals
Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year
- Monika Gyenes – Best of Hungary
- Mike Richards – Cedar Tree Pods
- Suzanne, Richard & Dominic Green – Dovecote
- Ross Jones & Rachel Lyndon-Jones – Ouma
- Jamie McAnsh & Charlott Fagergard – See No Bounds
- Michael Pinocci & Nicholas Pinocci – V3 Apparel
Food & Drink Entrepreneur of the Year
- Monika Gyenes – Best of Hungary
- Suzanne, Richard & Dominic Green – Dovecote
- Scott Davies – Hilltop
- Emily Morgan – Tea by the Sea
Health & Wellbeing Entrepreneur of the Year
- Zachariah Gould & Guy Last – Dr. Golf Global
- Georgina James – GEEJ Coaching
- Kate Morris-Bates – InsideOut Wellness
- Kier Olsen – Olsen Fitness
- Emily Morgan – Tea by the Sea
- Benjamin & Marc Shipman – The GO2 Brand
Made in the UK Award in partnership with Make It British
- Carly Thompsett – Anaphase Store
- Callum Griffiths – Clydach Farm Group
- Mark Williams – LIMB-Art
- Gabriella Diana – Onesta
Pivot Entrepreneur of the Year
- Jason Rawles – Aspire Leadership Academy
- Michael Beck, Craig Lomax, Sean Thomas & Michael George – Reworking
- Jamie McAnsh & Charlott Fagergard – See No Bounds
- Jo Watkins & Polly Crook – The HOW People
Scale-Up Entrepreneur of the Year in partnership with Salesforce
- Darren Briggs – Ascona Group Holdings Limited
- Graham Ewart – Direct Healthcare Group
- Philip Davies – FlyForm
- Scott Davies – Hilltop
Services Industries Entrepreneur of the Year
- Darren Briggs – Ascona Group Holdings
- Adele Pember – Dog Furiendly
- Guy Last – Guy Last Recruitment
- Jack James – Pontus Research
- Alison Ettridge – Stratigens
- Jonathan Day – Wash Cycle
Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year
- Callum Griffiths – Clydach Farm Group
- Anthony Phillips – Ready Made Stores
- Rhys King – RGifts
- Laura Lewis – Squirrels Nest Treehouse Retreat Ltd & The Wanderlist Online Directory
- Jessica Morgan & Daniel Morgan – Tiny Wizard Studio
- Michael Pinocci & Nicholas Pinocci – V3 Apparel
Start-Up Entrepreneur of the Year
- Claire Copeman – Adventure Tours UK
- Bhupinder Sidhu – Business Butler
- Lowri Roberts – Casgliad
- Dominic Bonaker – Oydssey
- Gary Piazzon – Porter
- Chimebuka Okwuokenye – Recyclan
Sustainability Entrepreneur of the Year in partnership with Funding Options
- Gerwyn Holmes – Ecoslurps
- Jane Fellner – Loopster
- Gabriella Diana – Onesta
- Geryn Evans – Project Blu
- Kerry Mackay – ScrubbiesUK
- Meghan Gane – SEY Cosmetics
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
- Ryan Walton – Aura Ads (Visaura Ltd.)
- Cameron Reardon – Bug Box
- Evan Sellick – Clothing View
- Joseph Ward – Smallspark Space Systems
- Amy Price – Social Butterfly Marketing
- Ben Keighley – Socially Recruited