Welsh Finalists Announced for Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2021

Founders, innovators and entrepreneurs from across Wales have been recognised as the best in the business as the Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2021 finalists are announced.

Despite a year of disruption, 81 Wales-based business leaders have been shortlisted out of an incredible 4,800 entrants nationally – the most the awards has ever had.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, in partnership with Starling Bank, acknowledges and champions the hard work and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs and businesses across the UK.

Over the last decade, it has celebrated some household names including Julie Deane OBE of Cambridge Satchel Co, Alan and Juliet Barratt of Grenade and Shaun Pulfrey of Tangle Teezer. Its most recent headline-grabbing success story is its previous winner Steven Bartlett, who in May was announced as the youngest ever Dragon on BBC’s Dragons Den.

The Regional Finals take place later this year, as the organisers monitor government restrictions on events in each area.

Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, Francesca James, said the quality of this year’s entrants exemplified the strength of entrepreneurship in Wales:

“Wales has produced some incredible finalists over the years, and this year is no exception. It really is one of the UK’s most promising regions, and the fact that so many exceptional people have applied during such a tough year, is a testament to the resolve and talent that exists across the area. “As well as the recognition, our finalists and eventual winners will join our fantastic alumni community that supports each other all year round. From networking and thought leadership, right the way through to mentoring and guidance – being a part of our ecosystem of entrepreneurs can be incredibly rewarding. “Creating the shortlist out of so many wonderful applications was incredibly tough, so I don’t envy the judges who will now decide the regional winners. Everyone who has been shortlisted should be incredibly proud and we’re thrilled to be able to showcase their achievements.”

Anne Boden MBE, Founder of Starling Bank, headline partner of the Awards, said:

“In the unique circumstances we’ve seen over the past year, many entrepreneurs from every corner of the country have found ways to grow and to prosper. This year's finalists are the ones who have shown the agility and imagination to adapt and we wish every one of them the best of luck.”

To attend or watch the finals or learn more about the awards, you can go to greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com

The Wales 2021 Finalists are:

Creative Industries Entrepreneur of the Year

Ryan Walton – Aura Ads (Visaura Ltd.)

Lowri Roberts – Casgliad

Jordan Day-Williams & Dean Richards – Cobra Music Studios

Jen Danger Harding – Danger Doodles

Oliver Williams – OLLYWOOD

Nicola Wilkes – Seriously Stylish Business

Disruptor of the Year

William Sachiti – Academy of Robotics

Philippe Mele – My Procurement

Jack James – Pontus Research Ltd.

Geryn Evans – Project Blu

Richard Prime & Damon Chapple – Sonovate

Damon Rands – Wolfberry Cyber

Entrepreneur for Good Award

Kate Dewmartin – Craft Courses

Vicki Roskams – Enbarr Foundation CIC

Harri Helvon-Hardy – FABRIC: The Care Leavers' Community

Mark Williams – LIMB-Art

Stephen Hill & Harry Mills – Opendium

Jonathan Day – Wash Cycle

Entrepreneurial Spirit Award in partnership with Glen Scotia

Carly Thompsett – Anaphase Store

Jen Danger Harding – Danger Doodles

Adele Pember – Dog Furiendly

Pajtim Hasa – Lab22

Jane Baker – Limitless Living International

Brogan Doyle – Wishing Well Crystals

Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year

Monika Gyenes – Best of Hungary

Mike Richards – Cedar Tree Pods

Suzanne, Richard & Dominic Green – Dovecote

Ross Jones & Rachel Lyndon-Jones – Ouma

Jamie McAnsh & Charlott Fagergard – See No Bounds

Michael Pinocci & Nicholas Pinocci – V3 Apparel

Food & Drink Entrepreneur of the Year

Monika Gyenes – Best of Hungary

Suzanne, Richard & Dominic Green – Dovecote

Scott Davies – Hilltop

Emily Morgan – Tea by the Sea

Health & Wellbeing Entrepreneur of the Year

Zachariah Gould & Guy Last – Dr. Golf Global

Georgina James – GEEJ Coaching

Kate Morris-Bates – InsideOut Wellness

Kier Olsen – Olsen Fitness

Emily Morgan – Tea by the Sea

Benjamin & Marc Shipman – The GO2 Brand

Made in the UK Award in partnership with Make It British

Carly Thompsett – Anaphase Store

Callum Griffiths – Clydach Farm Group

Mark Williams – LIMB-Art

Gabriella Diana – Onesta

Pivot Entrepreneur of the Year

Jason Rawles – Aspire Leadership Academy

Michael Beck, Craig Lomax, Sean Thomas & Michael George – Reworking

Jamie McAnsh & Charlott Fagergard – See No Bounds

Jo Watkins & Polly Crook – The HOW People

Scale-Up Entrepreneur of the Year in partnership with Salesforce

Darren Briggs – Ascona Group Holdings Limited

Graham Ewart – Direct Healthcare Group

Philip Davies – FlyForm

Scott Davies – Hilltop

Services Industries Entrepreneur of the Year

Darren Briggs – Ascona Group Holdings

Adele Pember – Dog Furiendly

Guy Last – Guy Last Recruitment

Jack James – Pontus Research

Alison Ettridge – Stratigens

Jonathan Day – Wash Cycle

Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year

Callum Griffiths – Clydach Farm Group

Anthony Phillips – Ready Made Stores

Rhys King – RGifts

Laura Lewis – Squirrels Nest Treehouse Retreat Ltd & The Wanderlist Online Directory

Jessica Morgan & Daniel Morgan – Tiny Wizard Studio

Michael Pinocci & Nicholas Pinocci – V3 Apparel

Start-Up Entrepreneur of the Year

Claire Copeman – Adventure Tours UK

Bhupinder Sidhu – Business Butler

Lowri Roberts – Casgliad

Dominic Bonaker – Oydssey

Gary Piazzon – Porter

Chimebuka Okwuokenye – Recyclan

Sustainability Entrepreneur of the Year in partnership with Funding Options

Gerwyn Holmes – Ecoslurps

Jane Fellner – Loopster

Gabriella Diana – Onesta

Geryn Evans – Project Blu

Kerry Mackay – ScrubbiesUK

Meghan Gane – SEY Cosmetics

Young Entrepreneur of the Year