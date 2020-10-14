Welsh Drinks Producer Secures Middle East Business

Flawsome! Drinks have every reason to celebrate after securing a business deal with a multinational premium supermarket retailer in the Middle East.

Cardiff based drinks producer, Flawsome!, which makes cold-pressed juices from imperfect fruit and vegetables, will see its products available to buy in the well known Spinneys stores in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This latest news is a great boost to the company at such a challenging and uncertain time for all food and drink producers.

Next month, around 28 stores will initially stock Flawsome! lightly sparkling range which includes Apple & Rhubarb, Sweet and Sour Apple, and Apple & Cherry as well as their Apple and Orange, Apple & Strawberry, Apple & Superberry cold pressed juices in 750ml glass bottles.

The deal was secured earlier this year following a visit to Gulfood, one of the world’s largest food and drink trade events, held each year in Dubai. Attending as part of the Welsh Government’s delegation under the Wales (UK) banner, producers had the opportunity to meet with buyers and distributors in the hope of securing new business opportunities.

Flawsome! was founded by couple Maciek and Karina who met in 2013. A trip to a local farm opened the eyes of the founders to the food waste problem – specifically the devastating effect that excessive aesthetic standards imposed by supermarkets have on the food we consume. As a result, they began to look at more sustainable options to single-use plastic bottles.

When the couple learned about the food and plastic waste, they decided to take their nan’s tasty recipes and transform imperfect fruit and vegetables into perfect cold-pressed drinks.

Karina Sudenyte, Co-founder of Flawsome! Drinks is delighted with the recent announcement, commenting,

“Despite uncertainty arising from Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, securing overseas business is a fantastic boost of confidence for us. We are thankful to the Welsh Government for their support and appreciate the benefits they can bring to us as a company as we meet potential new buyers and distributors. “We met with buyers of Spinneys at a meet the buyer event whilst attending Gulfood back in February, and everything developed from there. This is a very exciting time for us as a company. We want to make other people as passionate about sustainable craft drinks as we are.”

The Gulfood event in Dubai is one of a series of international trade events where the Welsh Government supports food and drink companies to exhibit. According to the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths, it is an invaluable way of increasing the potential of Welsh exports and supporting the economy,

“This is great news for Flawsome! We have committed significant resources over the years to support our Welsh food and drink producers at key events such as Gulfood and it’s great to see positive results such as these, especially during this challenging period for all. “We continue to support our producers to develop sales in overseas markets despite the absence of physical trade events since Covid-19. Our virtual trade visits are proving really successful and will help more businesses like Flawsome! to continue to win new customers in new markets.”

For more information about Flawsome! and their product range visit flawsomedrinks.com