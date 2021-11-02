Welsh Dairy Firm is Cashing in on New Afternoon Tea Trend in Japan

Welsh Dairy Firm is Cashing in on New Afternoon Tea Trend in Japan

Daffodil Foods has scooped an export deal with a Japanese importer to begin delivering their Welsh clotted cream in response to the increased interest in British afternoon tea.

This means in the New Year, Japanese consumers will be able to buy the Welsh clotted cream in supermarkets across the country.

With the rise in interest in taking afternoon tea, the market is opening for more Welsh dairy brands, as Lynne Rowlands, Director of Daffodil Foods explains,

“Japanese consumers have a particular interest in our British afternoon tea and we have been able to secure a lucrative deal and unlock this market. “We first began our exporting journey after a visit to the BlasCymru/TasteWales event in 2019 and shipped some of our products to Hong Kong. This export deal with Japan will be a strategic market for us going forward. “We are delighted and we will begin exporting to Japan in the New Year as they already have a number of key supermarkets interested in our product.”

Daffodil Foods is a growing business based in the foothills of Snowdonia near Abersoch and Pwllheli in North Wales. Its branded dairy products include Welsh clotted cream, cultured creams, yogurts and indulgent desserts and can be found across Wales and the UK in foodservice, catering and hospitality settings.

The news comes as BlasCymru/TasteWales 2021 took place this week, the third edition of Wales’s international food and drink trade event, which provided an important platform for Welsh businesses to showcase their produce to buyers and industry professionals.

Welsh Government Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths said:

“Welsh food and drink businesses work hard to see their products enjoyed at home and abroad. “Working together to expand our portfolio in export markets is essential in the current climate and Wales has a strong reputation for quality, provenance and food safety. “A huge congratulations to Daffodil Foods on securing this deal which highlights perfectly the opportunities available to our food and drink producers. I’m sure people in Japan will be impressed with their Welsh clotted cream.”

For more information and advice from the Welsh Government on exporting products go to: https://businesswales.gov.wales/foodanddrink/growing-your-business/exporting

For more information on Daffodil Foods go to: https://www.daffodilfoods.co.uk/