Welsh Corporate Finance Specialist Advises on £150m Worth of Deals

A Cardiff-based corporate finance specialist firm has advised on more than £150m worth of deals in the last 12 months alone – just months after successfully moving to a new office in the city centre.

Lexington Corporate Finance, which provides advice on company sales, debt and growth funding and mergers and acquisitions, has advised on nine major deals across the UK since September 2021 – cementing it as one of the leading independent advisory boutiques following a similarly successful performance in the previous year.

This includes completing two major deals on the same day in June, where Lexington acted as lead corporate finance advisor to the shareholders of Cardiff-based 4Wood TV and Film, one of the UK’s leading TV and film set design and build businesses, on its sale to the management team, while supporting with the successful acquisition of Lancashire firm MKT Logistics by Turners Group, which operates from 32 sites across the UK.

Other deals the firm has advised on over the last 12 months include the acquisition of Bridgend-headquartered Thunder Road Motorcycles – one of the largest motorcycle dealerships in the region – by Completely Motoring Group, as well as advising tech company DevOpsGroup on its sale to Sourced, which provided a successful exit for the Business Growth Fund who had earlier backed their dynamic team.

Gary Partridge, managing director at Lexington, said: