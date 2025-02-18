Welsh Construction Sites Hosting Career Tours Amid Rising Demand for Workers

Construction sites in South Wales will be providing exclusive behind-the-scenes tours to inspire the next generation of workers.

Booking is now open for Open Doors 2025, run by Build UK in partnership with CITB and CSCS, which will see construction organisations hosting pre-booked tours of their sites and other workplaces – including 16 in South Wales – between 17 and 22 March to promote careers in construction to young people and those seeking a change of career.

It comes as the industry needs to recruit 50,000 new workers each year to meet demand for housing, infrastructure and maintenance, according to a Construction Skills Network report.

Construction projects near Cardiff which are hosting tours include the construction of two new buildings for The Court School, which will be based in Fairwater and Llanrumney, and will allow the school to grow its places from 36 to 72.

Equipment hire firm HSS: The Hire Service Company is also providing tours of its Treforest warehouse where visitors can gain insights into a variety of roles, from branch managers and drivers, through to operations and engineering.

Other tours further afield include the £220 million refurbishment project at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, as well as Bridgend College’s new town centre campus.

Swansea-based construction projects taking bookings for tours include a major redevelopment project in the heart of Swansea city centre, which will see the transformation of the former BHS and Miss Selfridge building into a new Community Hub – including the relocation of the library, archive, and several key public and third-party support services.

Visitors can also book a tour of the major redevelopment of Gower College’s Gorseinon Campus, which is set to conclude in 2026, featuring a new entrance, additional classrooms and social spaces, and an enhanced traffic flow system.

National construction firm, Tilbury Douglas, is also inviting people to its Swansea base to listen to experts in quantity surveying, estimating, planning and bid management, before trying out different activities and challenges for the roles.

Further afield in Maesteg, construction materials manufacturer Siderise is hosting a workshop at its headquarters where visitors can follow the typical journey of a product – from technical assessment and design, through to manufacture, quality assurance and installation on site.

Julie White, Chair of Build UK, said: