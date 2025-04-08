Welsh Charities Celebrate Share of £1m Fund

Eight charities across Wales have received a funding boost as part of Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

Friends of Animals Wales in Pentre has been awarded a grant of £5,000, while Many Tears Animal Rescue in Llanelli, Headway Cardiff and South East Wales in Penarth, The City of Cardiff Brass Band in Cardiff, Forgotten Felines Cat Rescue in Port Talbert and Cancer Research Wales in Cardiff are some of the charities to have each received donations of £1,000.

With a vision to unite Wales against cancer through world-class research, Cancer Research Wales is dedicated to reducing its impact and improving survival rates. The charity works to ensure that the people of Wales no longer have to face cancer as a life-threatening condition by empowering leading researchers and clinicians to make transformative discoveries that change lives.

Lisa Buckley, Head of Income Generation at Cancer Research Wales, said:

“Cancer Research Wales is the Welsh cancer research charity, and our mission is to unite Wales against cancer through world class research. We rely on the kindness and goodwill of our supporters to bring better treatments closer to home and make sure the people of Wales do not have to accept cancer as a life-threatening illness. We are incredibly grateful to the Movement for Good Awards for our generous £1,000 donation which will help us with our pioneering work.”

The Movement for Good Awards is a nationwide initiative by Benefact Group, donating over £1 million to charities across the UK and Ireland each year. Members of the public can nominate causes close to their hearts, with regular funding rounds taking place throughout 2025. Residents in Wales are encouraged to keep nominating charities by visiting www.movementforgood.com.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive at Benefact Group, said:

“We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards. Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK over a decade. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give. “We’re delighted to donate over £1 million to good causes each year through our Movement for Good Awards and are grateful to all our supporters, including the customers of the trusted insurer, Ecclesiastical, and the responsible and sustainable asset manager, EdenTree. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

Having recently achieved its ambition to reach the landmark amount of £250 million given in donations since 2014, Benefact Group is recognised as the third largest corporate giver in the UK over a decade.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.