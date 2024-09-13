Welsh Cancer Business Board Aims to Beat £55k Fundraising Target

The Business Beats Cancer Cymru board has launched its next fundraising event.

An inaugural event last November raised more than £55,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Now a follow-up event is planned at the Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff on Thursday 6 February 2025. The black-tie event starting at 7pm will include a welcome drinks reception, three course meal, entertainment, and a live auction.

The board includes Sarah Williams-Gardener, Alan Jones, Bethan Lewis, Matthew Phillips, Jo Horrigan, Andrew Evans, and Randall Smith.

Bethan Lewis, Co-Chair, Business Beats Cancer Cymru, said:

“On behalf of the board, I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported us last year, and we’re thrilled to launch our second fundraising gala event for February. We couldn’t believe that we took table bookings during the last event for this one, so we encourage anyone interested to get in touch asap to secure tables before they sell out. If anyone can’t attend but would still like to support us by sponsoring and providing prizes for a raffle or live auction, please do get in touch with me – we really appreciate it. The live auction was one of the highlights from last year’s event and people enjoyed bidding on items ranging from a week’s stay in a French Gîte, Masterchef winner Wynne Evans cooking experience, bespoke steel Welsh dragons, and a team day at the bobsleigh track with Olympian Mica Moore.”

Tables of 10 can be purchased for £1,250 by emailing bethan@brandrocker.co.uk

To find out more and stay updated on the event visit the Business Beats Cancer Cymru LinkedIn page.