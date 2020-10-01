Welsh Businesses Virtual Export Market Visit to Doha, Qatar

Twenty Welsh businesses are set to showcase their products to companies from one of the richest countries in the world in a virtual export market visit to Doha, Qatar.

The Welsh Government organised virtual visit will see businesses – including companies producing the likes of medical devices, textiles and high quality food – build business contacts with potential partners and customers in Doha.

The multi-sector trade visit would have ordinarily been held in person with businesses travelling from Wales to Doha, but is being held virtually this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This virtual export market visit started on Monday and will take place over the next four weeks, with the Welsh Government working with its Doha office to organise a series of meetings for the Welsh businesses and providing tailored support.

It is hoped businesses taking part in the virtual market visit will gain valuable contacts from their respective industries and boost their exports in this important market, where the value of goods exports from Wales to Qatar has increased by over 85% since 2015.

The visit will include virtual market briefings, one-to-one support from Welsh Government and inclusion in digital marketing.

Minister for International Relations and the Welsh Language Eluned Morgan said:

This virtual visit will hopefully provide a significant boost in our exports to Doha. It is unfortunate businesses can’t visit Doha in person this year, but carrying out the visit remotely offers new opportunities and greater flexibility to those taking part. We are determined to support Welsh businesses in every way we can and helping them overcome the challenges they face in these difficult times. After leaving the European Union it is more important than ever that Welsh businesses explore new markets. This virtual market visit is an example of the innovative ways we are looking at to provide help to businesses to explore markets around the world.

Huw James, Managing Director of Atlantic Service Company, which specialises in meat-cutting bandsaw blades, said they were

“looking forward to gaining an understanding of the market and working with strategic distributors on this virtual visit”.

He added: