GS Verde Group Launch New Investment Platform

A new digitised investment platform, the Elevate investment network, has been launched by the GS Verde Group.

The Elevate investment network will sit within the Verde Corporate Finance business of the multi-discipline Group and help to support growing businesses across the UK in raising investment via the private equity markets.

Elevate is a regulated digital and digitised fintech platform that will connect business founders seeking investment, to a UK wide network of experienced investors. It will enable businesses with scale-up potential to be presented to registered investors, unlocking a far-reaching network and providing the GS Verde Group with the ability to significantly extend its investor portfolio and reach.

Director of Verde Corporate Finance, Craig Blackmore said:

“We encounter many exciting and scalable businesses who have found it challenging to find the right investor. Elevate will enable the business to be presented to a broad range of investors, many of whom have only recently exited businesses themselves, giving them invaluable experience and insight.”

The innovative digitised private market network will enable registered investors to assess business investment opportunities from their desktop, with all of the relevant information being available in one place.

Mr Blackmore added:

“Elevate presents ‘investor-ready’ business investment opportunities, along with all the necessary information for assessing the opportunity, all delivered within the platform.”

The technology behind Elevate is powered by Cardiff-based fintech Delio, whose digital tools are used by financial firms across the world, including Barclays, NAB and Coutts.

Gareth Lewis, Chief Executive of Delio said:

“The GS Verde Group has an enviable reputation for advising businesses and helping them to raise capital. It is so encouraging to see a fellow Welsh firm disrupting the industry through the use of technology, particularly at a time when interest in private investments is at an all-time high. “I look forward to seeing the growth of Elevate network as it connects investors with a wide range of innovative organisations across the UK.”

The addition of the modern and disruptive technology platform is a significant move for the GS Verde Group and continues its trend of challenging the traditional approach.

Nigel Greenaway, CEO of the GS Verde Group said:

“All of the scale-up businesses on the Elevate platform will have undertaken significant preparatory work with the various teams at the GS Verde Group and will then be presented to specific investors throughout the UK who are active in the sector, field and stage the investee company finds itself at.”

Mr Greenaway added:

“As a disruptive business ourselves, the Elevate investment network is a look at the future of investor and founder connection. The investment in technology enables us to provide a disruptive and modern alternative to the traditional “black book” approach to corporate finance advisory work”

The Elevate Investment Network officially launches on Tuesday the 6th October, though businesses who would like to be considered for the platform can register their interest through the website, from today.