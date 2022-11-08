Welsh Businesses Restructuring to Cope with Mounting Cost Pressures

According to new research from Grant Thornton UK LLP, a combination of inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, high energy costs, and ongoing supply chain issues are significantly impacting the financial viability of many businesses.

The leading business and financial adviser’s latest Business Outlook Tracker* found that more than half (51%) of mid-sized businesses in Wales have restructured their operations to face these challenges, with a further 39% having plans to do so.

41% of business leaders in the region have already reviewed their headcount due to the impact of rising costs and inflationary pressures.

Many businesses are having to secure additional finance to work through the escalating costs facing the market, with 47% already having secured further funding and an additional 47% planning to do so.

Investment in the region looks to be being directed to areas that will have the most impact on reducing costs. More than three quarters (88%) of respondents have already invested, or are planning to invest, in productivity, efficiency and automation.

Alistair Wardell, partner at Grant Thornton UK LLP and head of its restructuring team in the South of England and Wales, said: