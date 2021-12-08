Welsh Businesses in with Chance at Chamber Business Awards

Five Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid members have won their Chamber Business Awards regional heat and will advance to the national awards.

Adventure Travel, Awel Aman Tawe, Concreate Canvas, BCB International and Membranology Ltd have been named regional winners in their respective categories and will go forward to represent their business at the Chamber Business Awards virtual ceremony, taking place on 9 December.

The Chamber Business Awards, organised by the British Chambers of Commerce, is one of the showpiece events in the business calendar. They recognise and promote the best of British business through a series of regional heats that culminate in a national Awards ceremony.

Adventure Travel, leading South Wales bus and coach operator, is competing for the Equality Trailblazer national award. Managing Director, Adam Keen, said:

“We’re thrilled to have won the regional Equality Trailblazer Award, recognising our commitment to equality and diversity in the workplace. Fingers crossed for a win at the national awards, as it would be an incredible honour.”

Andrew Howell, Managing Director of BCB International, the Cardiff based design and manufacturing company for life saving and specialist equipment for the defence, outdoor and marine markets, expressed his delight in the recognition of the company’s success in the export market by being named the regional Global Player and being nominated for the national Awards.

Andrew said:

“44% of our market is overseas and the support we receive from our Chamber is of huge help to our continuing success. Our challenge is to not only save lives but change views on sustainability and by creating our eco-friendly FIRE-DRAGON fuel, that is toxic free and eliminates the need to burn fossil or dirty fuel sources, we believe we will benefit the whole planet.”

Paul Slevin, President at Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said:

“We’re so proud of our members for winning regionally and progressing to the national awards. It’s a testament to their business prowess and we wish them all the best of luck on Thursday.”

The Chamber Business Awards virtual ceremony takes place on 9 December 2021.

Book your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/chamber-business-awards-2021-registration-200935402197.