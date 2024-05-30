Welsh Business Unveils Flagship Sustainable Office and Co-working Space

A Welsh business is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the launch of a sustainable office, events and co-working space in a prime Cardiff location.

New Directions, an independently owned Welsh business founded in 1994, initially focused on recruitment within education and social care. It has since diversified its services to include professional recruitment, domiciliary care services, employment screening, background checks and, more recently, the innovative Cwrt co-working space in Llanishen, Cardiff.

Now, to coincide with its landmark birthday, the business is officially launching Lambourne House, which incorporates Cwrt as well as a host of private offices available for rent.

The facility is aimed at start-ups, freelancers and established companies looking for a vibrant workspace.

Lambourne House also offers flexible meeting rooms of varying sizes which are available by the hour, half-day or full-day.

New Directions is also unveiling a suite of versatile event and conference spaces which can cater for groups of up to 200 people.

Both the meeting rooms and events spaces are available for hire by non-tenants as well as businesses which are based at Lambourne House.

Emily Tune, CEO of New Directions Group, said:

“We’ve continually evolved over the course of the past 30 years and we are thrilled to diversify into supporting freelancers and SMEs through our offering at Lambourne House. “We know that this part of Cardiff is home to many people running small businesses or employed by them, so we are perfectly positioned geographically to offer them a first-class working environment. We are also close to excellent public transport links and to major routes into and out of Cardiff. “Sustainability is at the heart of Lambourne House – we provide bike storage, EV chargers and we have invested in the largest in-roof solar array in Cardiff. We know this really matters to many small businesses who want to base themselves in an office which supports their efforts to reduce their own carbon footprints. “We are offering a range of versatile and sustainable spaces, but above all we pride ourselves on creating a community where innovation and networking thrive.”

Renting office space at Lambourne House includes the option to attend events, breakfast meetings and workshops and access to communal areas including the co-working space, private meeting room and pods.

Both the offices and the co-working space come with state-of-the-art technology, high-speed internet and a dedicated team to liaise with tenants.

New Directions, which invests heavily in staff development, credits its growth and success to its team of 180 skilled professionals located across its 11 offices throughout the UK.

Flexible event spaces are also due to be unveiled at Lambourne House later this year.