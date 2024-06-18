Driving Change in Architecture: Our Journey to B Corp Certification

As a team of architects, designers and creatives we pride ourselves on the fact that every one of our projects is united in the common aims of improving lives, connecting communities and enhancing our environment.

Now Roberts Limbrick can announce a significant milestone in our ongoing responsible business journey: we have officially attained B Corporation status.

This achievement is not just a mark of compliance but a statement of our commitment to a sustainable future.

Our firm, with offices in Newport, Gloucester and London, joins a progressive movement of companies that are reinventing business to serve both people and the planet. Achieving B Corp certification means that Roberts Limbrick now meets rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

The path to certification was intensive and enlightening. It required a comprehensive review of our operations across several impact areas, including governance, workers' rights, community engagement, environmental impact, and customer care. We scored more than 80 points on the B Impact Assessment—a testament to our practices in energy use, waste management, worker compensation, and diversity initiatives.

Being part of the B Corp community puts us alongside more than 1,700 UK companies and more than 8,000 globally, who are all committed to business as a force for good. This network includes diverse industries and company sizes, from The Guardian and Innocent Drinks to Patagonia and Sipsmith Gin, all sharing a common goal of sustainable business.

The importance of this certification extends beyond a plaque on our wall. It represents a structural commitment to balance profit with purpose. By embedding this commitment into our company’s legal framework, we ensure that our pursuit of sustainability is interwoven with our business goals, influencing every decision we make.

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, remarked on our certification, noting the significance for the construction industry. He said: “We are pleased to have B Corps of all shapes and sizes as part of our community — from startups to multinationals and across many different industries. Business is a powerful force and B Corps demonstrate that positive impact is possible in any sector. Welcoming Roberts Limbrick is an exciting moment for the Construction Industry. B Lab UK and the rest of the B Corp community are really pleased that Roberts Limbrick is paving the way for a new way of doing things.”

In these challenging times, with environmental crises and social inequalities increasingly affecting our communities, our B Corp certification is more than an achievement—it’s a necessity. We are motivated to not only meet but exceed these standards, pushing the envelope on what it means to be a responsible business in the architectural sector.

This is just the beginning. As we continue to grow and evolve, our B Corp principles will guide us, ensuring that as we design and build spaces for the future we also build a sustainable legacy that benefits all.