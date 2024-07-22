Welsh City Sees Britain’s Strongest Increase in New-Build Demand

Newport has seen the strongest increase in demand for new-build properties.

The city saw the strongest quarterly increase, with Q2 2024 bringing an increase of 11.1%. Newport also saw the nation’s largest annual demand increase of 28.7%.

Market analysis by peer-to-peer real estate investment platform, easyMoney, shows that homebuyer appetite for new-build properties is on the rise.

easyMoney’s New-build Sector Review is a quarterly review of supply and demand within the sector, looking at buyer appetite for new-build homes alongside the level of supply being brought to the market by developers in 20 major British cities.

The latest figures for Q2 2024 show that one in five new-build homes listed for sale across Britain’s major cities had already found a buyer having been listed as sold subject to contract (SSTC).

While this marks a slight annual decline of -0.1%, it also points to a quarterly boost of 0.8%.

Britain’s strongest new-build demand hotspot is Southampton where 44% of all listings have already been sold. This is followed by Bournemouth (36.2%), Newport (32.7%), Sheffield (28.6%), and Plymouth (25.9%).

However, Newport saw the strongest quarterly and largest annual increase in demand.

Positive quarterly growth was also recorded in Swansea (4.2%).

While new-build demand is showing signs of positive growth, the nation’s new-build supply levels are looking less promising.

Across Britain, new-build stock fell by -0.5% in Q2 2024 which means new-builds currently account for 6.5% of all residential listings.

While this isn’t too large of a decrease, the city-level data shows a more concerning picture. Only four of the 20 cities analysed have actually managed to record quarterly increase in stock, led by Plymouth where stock has increased by 0.8%.

The remaining 16 cities have seen numbers dwindle, nowhere more so than Manchester where the quarterly stock decline hits -7.2%, followed by Liverpool (-1.9%), and Aberdeen (-1.6%).

Jason Ferrando, CEO of easyMoney said: