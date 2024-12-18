Welsh Brand Loyal Vodka Launches Premium Ultra-Pure Vodka Range Infused with Electrolytes for an Elevated Drinking Experience

Established in Cardiff in 2023, Loyal Vodka fills a long-awaited gap in the market by delivering meticulously crafted vodkas with no additives, colourings, artificial sweeteners, or preservatives, enhanced by a unique electrolyte infusion for an elevated taste experience.

A Commitment to Purity and Excellence

Loyal Vodka was founded in Wales with a clear mission: to offer an elevated drinking experience based on purity, quality, and reliability. Loyal uses only the finest natural ingredients, and every bottle undergoes multiple distillations to ensure a smooth and clean-tasting vodka. The addition of electrolytes in its flavour blends enhances each drink’s unique profile, while the brand’s commitment to zero additives, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, or colourings ensures the purity that sophisticated vodka lovers appreciate.

Named Among the Finest Vodkas in the World

After a successful soft launch in 2023, Loyal Vodka quickly gained recognition in the industry. And its Loyal Original has already secured a Gold Medal in the Ultra-Premium category at the prestigious Vodka Masters 2024, placing it among the finest vodkas in the world.

Now, Loyal Vodka launches to the public with three exceptional flavours:

Loyal Original – A gold medal winner in the Ultra-Premium category at The Vodka Masters 2024, this is the pinnacle of quality and craftsmanship. Loyal Original Vodka is distilled from the finest British grain, double-distilled, triple-filtered, and is celebrated for its ultra-smooth finish and distinctive character

Cherry & Vanilla – Combining the rich, indulgent notes of ripe cherries and creamy vanilla, this spirit offers a luxurious flavour profile that’s perfect for mixing or sipping straight – and with the added benefit of an electrolyte infusion

Pineapple & Raspberry – A premium vodka infused with pineapple, raspberry, and electrolytes, this blend embodies the essence of loyalty and is perfect for mixing or sipping straight

Each variety is crafted with quality and authenticity in mind, meticulously double-distilled and triple filtered in the UK using only the finest British grains and designed to deliver a refined experience that resonates with discerning vodka drinkers who seek a top-tier product free from unnecessary additives.

Commenting on the launch, Loyal Vodka’s Co-Founder & CEO, Daniel Puttick, shared his vision for the brand:

“Ultimately, for someone who enjoys vodka, deciding to create a vodka brand is an exciting venture. And we were spurred on because the market felt like it was missing something; it craved something new. So, we set out to create a cool and innovative product with a great infusion of flavours and, perhaps most importantly, a drinking experience without filling products with additives, preservatives, or colourings. “We’ve created a vodka that’s loyal from the first taste to the last; and we’re on a mission to share with the world a vodka that delivers a clean tasting experience that you can trust, savour, and enjoy with others.”

Loyal Vodka’s premium range is priced at £34.99 per 70cl bottle and is currently available exclusively online at https://www.loyal.vodka.