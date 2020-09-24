Welsh Blockchain Organisation Hosts Day of Free Virtual Events

The Welsh Blockchain network Blockchain Connected has announced a day of free virtual events today starting at 10.00am. Blockchain Connected events will explore innovation, legal and fintech applications for technology.

The day will feature panel sessions and talks from some of Wales’ leading Blockchain experts, including speakers from the Development Bank of Wales, nChain, Wallets, Bitcoin Wales, HCR Law, Cerian Jones IP and Two Hop Ventures.

Free events running as part of the day include:

Event One: Blockchain Connected presents “In conversation with…”

Time: 10:00-11:00 GMT

The blockchain revolution will impact and change many sectors, professions and industries. It will permanently alter the way that we conduct business, use technology and data, enact transactions and enforce agreements. As a result, the legal and financial sectors have been highlighted as ripe candidates for disruption as a result of blockchain-based technologies.

Join Dr Cerian Jones, Patent Attorney at Cerian Jones IP for a morning in conversation with leading Blockchain experts in the legal and financial sector. – REGISTER HERE

“Blockchain, cryptocurrency and crime: guidance, thoughts and insights from a legal practitioner’s perspective”

Time: 12:30-13:10 GMT

Professor Dan Hyde, author of numerous cyber security and blockchain related publications and partner at Harrison Clark Rickerbys draws upon his extensive experience to discuss some of the legal issues surrounding blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies. – REGISTER HERE

Blockchain Connected: Exploring Legal & Financial challenges and opportunities flowing from the Blockchain Revolution

Time: 15:00 – 16:30 GMT

This event draws together experts from the Welsh blockchain and cryptocurrency community to explore various aspects relating to the impact, applications, opportunities and challenges arising from this technology in respect of the legal and financial sectors.

Our panellists will give their insights and experiences in respect of key and current topics, with a bias towards start-ups, innovators and entrepreneurs. –REGISTER HERE

Launched in 2020, Blockchain Connected was established to explore the opportunities to harness Blockchain technology applications both within Wales and beyond, by bringing the community together.

The collective is part of the wider established Technology Connected organisation, which works to unite, promote and champion Welsh technology through a range of initiatives and programmes, including the official Wales Tech Week.

Avril Lewis MBE, managing director of Technology Connected said:

“Following the success of our series of virtual Blockchain Connected events across Wales Tech Week, we’re delighted to once again host a day of events to hep bring together the Blockchain community. “Blockchain is one of the most exciting, innovative technologies with an abundance of applications across sectors. Our day of events, feature some of Wales’ most prominent figures within Blockchain community as they discuss these and more, to learn and share knowledge with the global community.

More information on Blockchain Connected can be found on the Technology Connected website