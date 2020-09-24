Senedd Reform Urged to Increase its Diversity

A new report on Senedd reform recommends that increasing the size of the Senedd should go hand in hand with increasing its diversity.

WEN Wales welcomes the recommendations around diversity made by the Committee on Senedd Reform and calls on political parties to adopt the recommendations in full. We particularly welcome:

The expressed desire for a gender balanced Senedd

The access to elected office fund providing financial support for disabled people who want to stand for election

Financial support for candidates with caring responsibilities

Collection and publication of diversity data of candidates by political parties

Publication of diversity action plans by political parties

Further cross-party work on job sharing

The Senedd should request the powers to enact legislative quotas from the UK Government as soon as possible and without delay to allow the Sixth Senedd to implement gender and diversity quotas. Gender and diversity quotas would enable the radical change needed to ensure our Senedd reflects the population it serves.

Catherine Fookes Director of WEN Wales said:

‘We welcome the report’s recommendations on diversity, and we challenge all political parties to make a public statement committing to these positive moves to show they support real diversity in politics. There is no excuse for any political party to reject these recommendations.’

Rocio Cifuentes Chief Executive of EYST said:

“We welcome this report from the Electoral Reform Committee and urge the Welsh Parliament and political parties to take up its recommendations. In twenty years, since Welsh devolution, there have been very few Assembly members Black, Asian or minority ethnic backgrounds, with no representation from Black, Asian or Muslim women to date. This surely needs to change and our political leadership must more accurately represent the diverse people of Wales. EYST’s Mentoring Project has worked with over 75 aspiring leaders who represent a wealth of talent which needs to be utilised.”

Patience Bentu from Race Council Cymru said:

“Race Council Cymru stands with WENWales and supports the recommendations of the ‘Senedd Reform Next Steps’ report on diversity and calls on all political parties to publish their diversity policies for the purpose of transparency and accountability. Most importantly, we urge them to commit to the implementation of all recommendations to ensure that Wales promotes a diverse and level playing ground for all, irrespective of age, gender, race, disability, sexual orientation, or religious belief. “

We also have concerns that there is no Access to Elected Office Fund for the 2021 Senedd elections and that the support is limited to supporting disabled people to stand in elections. It should be extended to other groups facing financial barriers, such as BAME women, women from low income households.