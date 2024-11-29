Welsh and UK Governments Make Economic Announcements at CBI and Cardiff Business Club Dinner

The Welsh Secretary and the First Minister of Wales came together for the first time at the CBI Annual Dinner in partnership with Cardiff Business Club to make major economic announcements.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens hailed the formation of a new economic advisory group which brings together business, government and academia as an opportunity to “rekindle Wales’ proud industrial roots” with new jobs and regeneration.

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan unveiled a major investment summit for Wales in 2025, telling Business News Wales “we are open for business” and that the Welsh Government is “very keen to forge a very strong relationship with the business community”.

The announcements were made at the annual CBI Wales dinner at Glamorgan Cricket Club, which was held in partnership with Cardiff Business Club.

The Welsh Economic Growth Advisory Group is designed to work with the Welsh Secretary to inform the UK Government’s new Industrial Strategy to boost key Welsh industries and shape Welsh priorities for the next Spending Review, both expected during spring 2025.

The First Minister told Business News Wales that working in business had given her a “sensitivity” to what works for the business community and what doesn’t. She also acknowledged that whilst government had a responsibility to provide a good quality workforce, infrastructure and a stable regulatory economic framework, business was “pretty good at getting on with the rest of it themselves”.