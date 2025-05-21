Wellness Studio Launches in Cardiff With Start Up Loan Support

A new wellness concept is opening its doors in Cardiff thanks in part to £50,000 of Start Up Loans finance.

Founded by 27-year-old Kelly Powling, OREN Wellness offers a premium space for movement, recovery and community. The studio specialises in reformer pilates, mat pilates, yoga and barre, alongside recovery therapies such as infrared saunas, red light therapy, and ice baths.

OREN is also the first studio in Cardiff to offer on-demand reformer pilates, which allows clients to book solo sessions and follow expert-led workouts via a touchscreen kiosk and wireless headphones during off-peak hours.

“The idea for OREN started when I noticed how limited the reformer pilates options were in Cardiff”, explains Kelly. “But the more I researched, the more I realised this city was missing more than just one type of class. It needed a space that prioritised wellbeing as a whole, not just workouts. That’s where the vision for OREN really came to life.”

With a background in social media marketing, events, and brand building, Kelly already had a strong local following. She’s the founder of Fierce Femmes, a 4,500-strong community for women, co-owns Penny’s Podcast Studio in South Wales, and runs the @cardifffoodie blog, where she’s collaborated with more than 100 independent businesses.

To support the launch of OREN, Kelly secured a Start Up Loan through the British Business Bank, providing the funding needed to turn her studio concept into a fully operational business.

Kelly and her co-director applied for two loans of £25,000 each, which were received in stages to help manage their cash flow. The funding covered critical early-stage costs, including the unit deposit, reformer beds, interior design, legal fees, branding, and equipment for their bespoke recovery suite.

“The Start Up Loan was absolutely essential in bringing OREN to life”, says Kelly. “It gave us the momentum and means to move forward confidently, and the process itself was so much more human than I expected. Our loan advisor was incredible – supportive, accessible and genuinely invested in our success.”

Beyond funding, the pair also received access to business mentoring and ongoing guidance, which Kelly says “made all the difference” in those early months.

The studio plans to partner with like-minded local businesses, complementary brands, and content creators.

Looking ahead, Kelly is ambitious about what OREN can bring to the city.

“OREN is about more than just exercise – it’s a lifestyle. We’re creating a space that helps people slow down, reset, and feel better in every sense. That’s the future of wellness, and we’re so excited to be a part of shaping it in Cardiff.”

Jess Phillips-Harris, Senior Manager for Wales at the British Business Bank, said: