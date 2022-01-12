Wealth Manager Brewin Dolphin Appoints New Head of Office for Cardiff

Wealth manager, Brewin Dolphin has appointed Geraint Hampson-Jones as its new head of office for Cardiff with effect from 1st January 2022. He takes over from David Myrddin-Evans who, after sixteen successful years at the helm of the Cardiff office, will become head of charities for Wales and will move on to focus on a wide variety of projects within the Brewin Dolphin group.

Geraint, who is a Welsh speaker, joined Brewin Dolphin in 2009 as an investment manager from WH Ireland stockbrokers. His 12-year tenure at the company saw him progress to senior investment manager responsible for the portfolios of individuals, corporates and intermediary clients, and has culminated in the head of office role. He has also been instrumental, as part of the senior leadership team, in developing the Cardiff office’s growth strategy.

Nicholas Oliver, regional managing director (South West and Wales) at Brewin Dolphin, said:

“Geraint is an experienced professional with a sound knowledge of the business, the local region and with a focus on clients’ needs. We are confident that he and the team will continue to drive the Cardiff office forward with vision, creativity and energy.”

He added:

“I would like to thank David Myrddin-Evans for his hard work and leadership as head of office for the past sixteen years. We wish him every success as he moves on to a wider group role working on a variety of projects, including charities.”

Geraint Hampson-Jones, head of Brewin Dolphin’s Cardiff office, said: