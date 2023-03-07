“We Need a Truly National Mission to Tackle Gender Inequality” Says New Equality Charity Leader

The new Chief Executive of gender equality charity, Chwarae Teg, is calling for a truly national mission where government, business and individuals all play an active role in tackling inequality, this International Women’s Day.

Lucy Reynolds, who took to the helm at Chwarae Teg only last week, has hit the ground running and pushing for change, saying:

“There is no silver bullet, or one size fits all answer to the problem that is inequality. We must all play as big a part as we can to address the issue. Whether you’re a policy maker, politician, employer or individual, each and every one of us can do something to work towards quickening the pace of change.

“Understanding equity and the difference this can make is essential. Giving others the same opportunity does not mean people end up with equal outcomes as we don’t all start from the same position. By giving more support to those at greatest disadvantage we encourage equal outcomes – which is what #EmbraceEquity, the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, is all about.”

This follows on from the publication of Chwarae Teg’s State of the Nation report last month which showed that if the current pace of change is maintained, women in Wales are going to have to wait decades for true equality. However, the publication highlighted the fact that women from an ethnic minority, who are disabled, who are LGBTQ+ or on low incomes, will have an even longer wait – simply because they are in a less equitable position to begin with.

The report therefore recommends, that to create a more equal Wales, there is a need to focus on the most marginalised first; the women who face the greatest barriers and hardship.

Lucy continued: