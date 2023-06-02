WCS Agency Acquires Cardiff Life Magazine

WCS Agency has announced that it has acquired Cardiff Life Magazine, a premier lifestyle and culture publication that has been serving the city for over 16 years. The acquisition is a strategic move for WCS Agency as it seeks to strengthen its position as a leader in the marketing industry and offer a comprehensive suite of marketing services to its clients.

WCS was founded five years ago by Chelsea Pinches-Burrowes and has rapidly grown to become an industry-leading agency that works with some of Wales’ largest household names such as The Celtic Collection and Hern & Crabtree providing services including social media management content creation, paid media, web development and PR.

Founder and CEO of WCS Agency Chelsea Pinches-Burrowes says:

“We are excited to welcome Cardiff Life Magazine into the agency and keep the city’s signature magazine alive. This deal not only supports our expansion plans but is part of our ongoing commitment to providing our clients with the best possible marketing services in the region. We believe that the magazine is an excellent addition to our portfolio and we look forward to working with a talented team.”

Cardiff Life Magazine has been running for 16 years and has a loyal readership with 10,000 copies printed every month. It is known for its high-quality content that covers everything from local events and festivals to food, fashion, and entertainment. The magazine has won numerous awards since its inception and is considered a must-read for anyone who wants to stay up to date with what’s happening in Cardiff.

Greg Ingham, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of Media Clash, said:

“Cardiff Life is in great hands with WCS Agency and we will be cheering it on in the coming weeks, months and years. We will maintain a close relationship between the companies on both Awards and associated events, including regular promotion in Cardiff Life.”

The acquisition is effective immediately, and both companies are working closely to ensure a seamless transition for readers and clients alike.