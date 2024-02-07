Waste Management Giant Preparing Thousands of Customers for Landmark Shift in Recycling Laws

A leading waste management company is preparing customers for a landmark shift in recycling laws.

From April 6 workplaces across Wales must sort and separate all waste – including paper and card, food, glass, metal, plastic, and unsold textiles – before collection, or face strict financial penalties.

The new Welsh Government legislation will impact all businesses across the country, but according to ASH Waste Services, very few are even aware of the rules and the fines they’ll receive if they don’t comply.

Employing more than 300 people at its sites in Wrexham, Chester, Birmingham, Barnsley and Widnes, the firm is urging private sector organisations nationwide to get in touch ahead of the deadline for one of its free waste audits, and for support and guidance.

“We have more than 15,000 customers in the UK but at present this will only affect those in Wales, many of which have yet to address the issue,” said Steve Rymill, Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Director at ASH Waste Services. “Some don’t even know about this, but it is a huge change to recycling regulations, it’s a legal requirement however big the business is – companies of all sizes must take it seriously. “Enforcement officers will be in place across the country so it’s vital managers and owners talk to staff, contact us or their waste and recycling waste collector, and be prepared for the change by having internal and external waste containers to comply with the law.”

Founded more than 35 years ago by Alan Hassall, ASH Waste Services has more than 2,700 commercial customers in Wales and has already been in contact with them to raise awareness and begin the switchover.

A certified carbon neutral company itself, new electric vehicles are being rolled out as part of a £5m investment – in addition to its 100+ fleet of bin and skip wagons – in response to growth and to help manage an increase in demand and modifications in the collection system.

As Wales is currently third in the world for recycling household waste, the Welsh Government is determined to repeat that success on the commercial side.

Group Managing Director Neil Hassall says food and drink businesses – notably takeaways and fast-food restaurants – will be particularly affected by changes to workplace recycling.

“We want to work in partnership with them to make the transition as smooth as possible,” he added. “It’s crucial they don’t bury their heads in the sand or wait until the last minute because this will be a legal requirement, it’s not a choice of whether to do it or not. “Our team will be on hand to support companies through this process, by organising free waste audits and with information on what steps to take. “Wales will be the first to implement these laws with England to follow in 2025, it’s one of the biggest changes we’ve seen in our many years of trading and a milestone for the sector.”

For more news and information from ASH Waste Services, visit www.ashwasteservices.co.uk or call 0800 035 0447. Alternatively, email [email protected]

Visit www.gov.wales/changes-workplace-recycling-guidance-workplaces for more on the new Welsh Government legislation on changes to workplace recycling.