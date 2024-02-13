Mrs Buckét Appoints New Head of Operations

Leading commercial cleaning company Mrs Buckét has announced Paul Dunford has joined as new Head of Operations.

This appointment continues the Swansea-based company’s rapid growth within the cleaning and facilities management industry, after appointing multiple new senior members over the recent months.

Departing from his role as senior territory manager at Hobbycraft, Paul joins with extensive experience in operations management and is set to drive the company’s aggressive growth plans, while maintaining its high standards and values.

Based in Swansea and working with national clients, Mrs Buckét was founded by Rachael Flanagan in 2005 at age 18, and has since grown to employ over 360 staff, with a turnover of £7.5 million. The firm aims to surpass the £10.5 million mark by the end of 2024, while also bringing the total workforce to over 500.

Paul will be the driving force behind operational excellence, strategic innovation and exceptional service delivery. He will shape and execute operational strategies that propel the company forward by providing visionary leadership, guiding the operations team and maintaining a relentless focus on quality.

Rachael Flanagan, CEO and Founder, Mrs Buckét, said:

“Paul is an incredible asset to Mrs Buckét, joining us at the perfect time with the speed at which our company is growing. He’ll help drive us towards our operational goals and guide us in leading the cleaning and facilities management industry in 2024. “As a key member of the executive leadership team, Paul will hold a pivotal board-level position and will be integral to bolstering the already stellar senior team.”

On his appointment, Paul said: