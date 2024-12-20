Warrens Bakery Opens First Travel Store in Wales at Cardiff Central Station

The oldest Cornish pasty maker in the world, Warrens Bakery, has opened its newest store at Cardiff Central Station, creating nine jobs.

Located in the main concourse, Warrens Bakery Cardiff is the firm's second store in Wales.

It was officially opened by Nathaniel Owen, Station Manager of Cardiff Central and Warrens Bakery’s Head of Travel, Katie Anderson. The new store is the bakery’s 42nd shop across the West Country, South Wales and the South East and has created nine jobs.

Following the success of the recent openings at Bath Spa, Basingstoke and Slough train stations, Cardiff signals the continuation of plans for more Warrens Bakery stores in the travel sector.

Katie Anderson, Head of Travel at Warrens Bakery, said:

“We are thrilled to officially open our newest bakery at Cardiff railway station, marking our second store in Wales. Expanding into Cardiff is an exciting milestone in Warrens Bakery’s journey within the travel sector and marks our first travel store in Wales and the start of a partnership with Transport for Wales.

“We're committed to bringing our traditional yet innovative baked goods to new audiences and are confident that Cardiff will build on the outstanding performance we've experienced so far with our existing travel focused stores. We can’t wait to introduce both locals and visitors to the city to Warrens Bakery and hope this is the start of a long successful relationship with Transport for Wales.”

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer for Transport for Wales, said:

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Warrens Bakery to Cardiff Central Station as part of our ongoing commitment to enhance retail offerings across our network. This new retail offering brings an exciting and convenient service for our customers, providing them with another fantastic facility at the station.