Wales’s Largest Kitchen Manufacturer Acquires Birmingham Firm

Wales’s biggest kitchen manufacturer Sigma 3 Group, based in Llantrisant has acquired Birmingham company Mereway Kitchens out of administration.

Sigma 3 Group is a prominent UK business with almost 50 years of heritage. It has made this acquisition after also committing a £20 million investment in 2021 to produce a brand-new manufacturing plant in Bridgend, South Wales, which will increase manufacturing capacity over the next three years.

Mereway Kitchens is an established kitchen manufacturer in Birmingham with 150 staff and three factories, all of which are now safe due to this acquisition. At Sigma 3, we welcome all 150 Mereway staff to our existing 250-strong team.

As our chairman Brian Lakin said recently in a statement on behalf of The Sigma 3 Group Board of Directors:

“I’m delighted and looking forward to working with the Mereway Kitchens staff, loyal customers and trusted suppliers. Operating five factories, including our own in Llantrisant and Bridgend, will allow us the capacity to grow our manufacturing efforts in the short-term future considerably. “We will continue to focus on the development of Sigma 3 Group and remain fully committed to growing the sales of both brands simultaneously. This acquisition will enable us to provide our customers with more unique points of difference and is a positive step forward for both companies. We are eager to see what the future holds.”

The Sigma 3 team are delighted to have received support from the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC) and Andy Street, the Mayor of West Midlands, who have both extended their appreciation.

Andy Street shared his thoughts on this matter last week, stating:

“I want to place on record my thanks to Sigma 3 Group and congratulate them on their recent acquisition of Mereway Kitchens. In doing so, Sigma 3 have successfully safeguarded over 150 jobs here in our region and ushered in a promising new chapter for both companies. “I saw firsthand the exceptional quality of Mereway Kitchens during my time at John Lewis, so I’m pleased that this new partnership will bring about exciting opportunities for customers in the months and years ahead.”

On the sale of Mereway Kitchens, co-founders Richard and Bob Norris have said: