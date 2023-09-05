M-SParc & Business News Wales Take Welsh Innovation #OnTour to London

Wales is set to take London by a storm this September, as we showcase a nation of innovators, and provide an opportunity for industry to network with a new ecosystem.

Expanding their reach beyond North Wales, M-SParc has now set sights on London with Business News Wales supporting in a media partnership capacity.

Welsh innovators – from industry and academia to finance and Government – are invited to attend a week-long showcase this September to support businesses to grow and make new connections. They will join an already impressive agenda which includes Google, UKRI’s CEO Dame Prof. Leyser, the British Business Bank, EnBP, home-grown start-ups and more.

M-SParc is no stranger to providing specialist business support and currently works with over 70 companies in the Science and Technology sectors, as well as housing over 50 of these companies in their flagship building on Anglesey and providing them with dedicated business support to grow, and M-SParc is also #OnTour!

After the success of temporary locations in Bethesda, Botwnnog, Caernarfon, and Colwyn Bay, M-SParc is now on the high street in Bangor and Pwllheli. A successful programme that’s been running since 2019, #OnTour takes everything that M-SParc has to offer out into the community. Some of their most popular events include the repair café, a STEM club for children, and their incredible maker space. London as a next stop expands the horizons of Welsh innovation even further.

Mark Powney. Managing Director Commented:

Business News Wales is proud to support M-SParc’s week-long innovation event in London. We see this as a cornerstone opportunity to foster innovation, facilitate business growth, and create new, meaningful connections within the community. By partnering with M-SParc, we’re not just reporting on business news, we’re actively contributing to the business narrative of tomorrow.

Lois Shaw, Business Support Manager at M-SParc, says,

“We will take the Welsh ethos of innovation and inspiration to new communities, to stimulate businesses and conversation and to encourage more people to take an interest in Science and Technology.”

M-SParc will be taking some of their fantastic tenant companies down to London with them to join in the sessions, which includes a day dedicated to their key sector areas of Digital and Energy, a specialist focus on trade and investment in Wales, and even workshops for children as they run their popular STEM outreach sessions in both the Saturday School and in the London Welsh School, inspiring the next generations. The week also features a session focused on trading in Wales and the Freeport programme along with a pitching and finance event.

Pryderi ap Rhisiart Managing Director of M-SParc says,

“Working with the wider ecosystems of Wales, and collaborating with partners including Business News Wales, Global Welsh, Tramshed Tech, Aber Innovation, the Development Bank of Wales, the Welsh and UK Governments and more has helped create a truly pan-Wales reach, and by taking this to London we can tap into opportunities and networks that aren’t normally found on our doorstep and bring benefits back to Wales. We are extremely excited to see the end result, and expand our ecosystem even further.”

There are great key speakers lined up throughout the week, and each session is free to attend. The event will be run from the 9th to the 14th of September, and you can attend just one, or come for the week! Booking is essential for these sessions: https://m-sparc.com/london/

Collaboration and Innovation is core to what M-SParc does, and this event fits perfectly with their ethos. Since opening their doors in 2018 their ecosystem has grown massively, and they are looking forward to developing the ecosystem further and prove that Wales is a nation of people who innovate, people who dare to dream, and who can take centre stage on a huge platform in the capital of the UK.