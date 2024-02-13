Wales’s Largest Electric Vehicle Firm Embraces the Future with New Name and Rebrand

Wales’s Largest Electric Vehicle Firm Embraces the Future with New Name and Rebrand

Cardiff-based electric vehicle (EV) company Fleet-e gears up to meet market demand by unveiling its new identity – FleetEV.

The strategic rebrand comes as the automotive and green tech start-up enters its third year of operation, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and responsiveness to industry trends.

In just three years, FleetEV has emerged as a key player in the EV market – driven by a commitment to providing education, accessibility, and harnessing a data-driven approach to electrifying fleets across Wales and the UK.

The Welsh firm’s success to date has been driven by state-of-the-art solutions that are focused on vehicle leasing, salary sacrifice, supporting large fleets, and the public sector.

As FleetEV prepares to expand its operation in 2024, the new name aligns the award-winning firm with the widely recognised “EV” term as it prepares to meet market demands and enter a new phase of significant growth.

In addition, it symbolises FleetEV’s pledge to keep Wales leading the way for green innovation, sustainability, and the adoption of electric vehicles.

It not only captures the essence of the company's focus on sustainable fleets, but also aligns with the business’s mission to make the understanding of ¬– and switch to – electric vehicles simple and attainable within Wales.

Commenting on the rebrand, FleetEV’s Founder and CEO Jarrad Morris said:

“As we transition from Fleet-e to FleetEV, we're not just changing our name; we're sharpening our focus. This rebrand symbolises our evolution from a promising start-up to a frontrunner in the electric vehicle industry. Our commitment to innovation and excellence remains unwavering. As FleetEV, we are set to tackle the challenges of sustainable mobility head-on, driven by our dedication to deliver innovative solutions. This is more than a new chapter; it's a renewed promise to lead, innovate, and drive the future of electric vehicles.”

The rebranding initiative is a testament to the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of the evolving EV landscape. With a robust trajectory of growth and expansion – which will create several new jobs in the field this year – FleetEV is already on track to surpass its ambitious targets for 2024, solidifying its desirable position in the UK's dynamic electric vehicle market.