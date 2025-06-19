Wales to Benefit From £900m Investment for Major Sporting Events and Grassroots Sport

Villages, towns and cities across Wales and the UK at large are set to benefit from a “transformational” investment of more than £900 million in sport.

The funding will support a pipeline of major international events and deliver new grassroots facilities. The funding commitment, which was outlined in the Spending Review last week, has now been set out by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.

It will see more than £500 million committed to supporting the delivery of a host of world class sporting events being held in Wales and around the UK over the coming years, including the first stages of the Tour de France in 2027, the European Athletics Championships 2026 and the men’s UEFA EURO 2028 – alongside Ireland – for which Cardiff’s National Stadium of Wales (Principality Stadium) is a host venue.

These events are expected to deliver significant economic benefits, with EURO 2028 alone projected to generate up to £2.4 billion in socio-economic value across the UK.

Work is also continuing with the Home Nation football associations, including the Welsh FA, and devolved administrations to develop the bid for the UK to host the Women’s FIFA World Cup in 2035.

In tandem at least £400 million will be invested in new and upgraded grassroots sport facilities that promote health, wellbeing and community cohesion. Work to remove the barriers to physical activity for under-represented groups, such as women and girls, people with disabilities, and ethnic minority communities will continue.

Already, government funding has helped clubs to build new pitches and changing rooms, install floodlights, solar panels and goalposts; supporting a range of sports including football, rugby and others. Government funding has already seen £400,000 invested in a new artificial pitch at Abersychan Comprehensive School and a £220,000 upgrade of the grass pitch at Ruthin Town FC.

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, said:

“Sport tells our national story in a way few other things can – uniting communities, inspiring millions, and showcasing our nation on the global stage. “This major backing for world-class events will drive economic growth across the country, delivering on our Plan for Change. Coupled with strong investment into grassroots sport, we're creating a complete pathway to allow the next generation of sporting heroes to train and take part in sport in communities across the UK. “

Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, said:

“The investment in sport is fantastic news and means that grassroots facilities all around Wales will be upgraded, expanded, and improved, helping more people get active and improve their wellbeing. “The £500 million for sporting events will strengthen Wales and the UK’s global reputation for excellence in staging major sporting events, hosting EURO 2028 in our National Stadium in Cardiff and a stage of the Tour de France in 2027.”

Debbie Hewitt MBE, Chair of the UK and Ireland 2028 Board, said:

“We welcome today’s announcement of significant investment in sport from the UK Government, which marks a major boost to the successful delivery of UEFA EURO 2028. This commitment will not only help us stage a world-class tournament but also ensure that communities across the UK feel long-lasting benefits – from enhanced grassroots facilities to stronger local economies. “UEFA EURO 2028 is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and with this investment, we are better placed than ever to deliver an event with pride, purpose and impact.”

Nick Webborn, Chair of UK Sport, said: