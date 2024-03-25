Wales Technology Awards 2024 Winners Revealed

Continuing the momentum from the resounding success of Wales Tech Week 2023, Technology Connected recently hosted the highly anticipated Wales Technology Awards 2024 with Headline Partner, de Novo Solutions. The prestigious gala showcased the exceptional achievements and ground-breaking innovations of the tech sector in Wales.

Hosted by BBC Wales news anchor, Jennifer Jones, the Awards ceremony gathered 300 of the brightest minds and most innovative companies in the Welsh technology industry, along with representatives and supporters across industry, public and private sectors. It celebrated the remarkable contributions of the Welsh tech industry to society, showcasing the vital role it plays in positively shaping communication, business practices, and our engagement with the world.

Among the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the esteemed ‘The Sir Michael Moritz Tech Start-up Award’, spotlighting the extraordinary and creative start-ups in Wales leading the charge when it comes to creating and advancing cutting-edge technologies. Partnered with Hexa Finance, this Award was proudly won by Optimise-AI.

The Wales Technology Awards 2024 Winners are:

The Sir Michael Moritz Tech Start-up Award – Optimise-AI

The Aled Miles International Impact Award – Finalrentals

Rising Star of the Year Award – Matthew Davies (The Social Work Way)

Best Tech Leader Award – Sameer Rahman (DataMonet)

Best AI Application Award – Davies

Best Blockchain Application Award – Soulindata in collaboration with Cardiff Metropolitan University

Best Digital Transformation Award – Credit Canary

Best EdTech Application Award – Animated Technologies

Best Greentech Application Award – Butterfly Data

Best Healthtech Application Award – clear_pixel VR

Best VR / AR Application Award – ElectricPocket

Guest of Honour, Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said:

“It was fantastic to support these awards and to hear about the work of some of the very best companies and individuals operating in Wales. “The UK Government knows how important the tech sector is to the Welsh economy and I congratulate the winners on their success.”

Nick Tune, Chief Executive at Optimise-AI, commented on their Sir Michael Moritz Tech Start-up Award win:

“I’m absolutely blown away and really didn’t expect to win this Award. There’s been a huge amount of work to get to this point and it’s fabulous to get the recognition. It’s brilliant to have spent the night with so many great innovators, sharing the best of Wales and what our country can achieve on the world stage.”

The Wales Technology Awards 2024 were honoured to have the generous support of esteemed organisations within the industry and the broader ecosystem, including Headline Partner, de Novo Solutions, as well as Hexa Finance, Box UK, Deloitte, Wynne-Jones IP, HCR Law, CSA Catapult, Venture Graduates and Cardiff Capital Region.

Avril Lewis, Managing Director at Technology Connected, the creators of the Wales Technology Awards, said: