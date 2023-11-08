Wales Technology Awards 2024 Date Announced and Entries Now Open for Twelve Tech Categories

Technology Connected, the creators of Wales Tech Week, have announced the date for the highly anticipated Wales Technology Awards 2024. Taking place in the Mercure Holland House Cardiff, the Awards ceremony will be held on 22nd March 2024.

The Wales Technology Awards 2024 is poised to serve as a prestigious platform to showcase and honour those who underpin Wales' thriving and vibrant tech industry. Created by non-profit organisation Technology Connected, previously known as ESTnet, this will be the ninth Awards. The Awards have been designed to spotlight collaboration, innovation, and benefits to society and recognise these achievements on a global stage.

Twelve award categories cover key aspects of the Welsh tech sector, including the prestigious Sir Michael Moritz Tech Start-Up Award and Best Digital Transformation Award. Organisations can enter themselves and nominate their outstanding talent for the Rising Star or Tech Leader Awards.

In recognition of the evolving tech landscape, new Awards categories for 2024 include ‘Best AI Application Award’ and ‘Best VR / AR Application Award’.

Entries must be sent through the online form accessible via the website, with entries closing Monday 22nd January 2024. Each category is free to enter, and companies may enter more than one category.

The Wales Technology Awards 2024 categories are:

The Sir Michael Moritz Tech Start-up Award

International Impact Award

Rising Star of the Year Award

Tech Leader Award

Best AI Application Award

Best Blockchain Application Award

Best Digital Transformation Award

Best EdTech Application Award

Best Greentech Application Award

Best Healthtech Application Award

Best Photonics Application Award

Best VR / AR Application Award

More details regarding tickets, how to enter, and partnerships are available via the Wales Technology Awards website.

https://technologyconnected.glueup.com/event/wales-technology-awards-91997/home.html