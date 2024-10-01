Wales Tech Week to Return in November 2025

Technology Connected has announced that Wales Tech Week will return in 2025.

As Wales’ largest international technology summit, Wales Tech Week shines a global spotlight on the Welsh technology ecosystem and champions the industry on a worldwide stage. The event will take place at ICC Wales from 24th to 26th November 2025.

The event’s three key themes will be Tech for People, Tech for Performance and Tech for the Planet.

New for 2025 is the addition of the 10th Annual Wales Technology Awards which will take place on the final evening of the event.

Wales Tech Week aims to connect, promote and develop Wales as a centre of expertise and opportunity for enabling and emerging technologies and their applications for today’s business and society. It highlights the vital role of technology adoption for organisations across all sectors to innovate and thrive in tomorrow’s world.

Showcasing Wales to the world, Wales Tech Week spotlights the endless opportunities within technology, innovation and collaboration and serves as a magnet for global engagement, investment and talent. Not only does the event expect to attract world-class speakers, leading tech innovators and top government officials, but also aims to support businesses both public and private in understanding the transformative power of technology and its ability to elevate and accelerate business performance.

On the final day of the summit, Wales Tech Week will host Talent4Tech – an immersive and inspiring event designed to attract the next generation of talent and meet the exponential demand for tech-capable people.

The inaugural physical Wales Tech Week in 2023 welcomed approximately 4,000 attendees from 1,500 organisations, 92 partners and exhibitors, and over 320 speakers across seven stages.

Wales Tech Week 2025 is aiming for bigger and better – as partners, innovators, exhibitors, and attendees come together once again to forge strategic alliances, drive innovation and accelerate business success, both inside of Wales and across the rest of the world.

Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected, said:

“We are delighted to return Wales Tech Week to the ICC Wales in November 2025 and cement its position as the nation’s flagship technology event. With international reach and a global audience, the summit is an important showcase for Wales and a clear demonstration of the power that results from the Welsh technology ecosystem when we connect innovators, investors and academia with both public and private sector businesses. “Wales is a great place to start and scale a business and the demand for Wales Tech Week 2025 to be even bigger and better than its predecessor is testament to that. This is Wales taking its place on the global technology stage and you don’t want to miss out.”

More information is available at Wales Tech Week 2025