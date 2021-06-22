Wales Startup Awards to Recognise New Businesses Efforts During the Pandemic

The Wales Startup Awards have introduced an additional award for the 2021 competition which will celebrate the outstanding efforts of new Welsh firms in coping with the Covid pandemic.

Sponsored by cyber specialists Wolfberry – who were named as the UK’s most innovative cyber security company in 2020 and 2021 – this special award will recognise those startup businesses that have successfully diversified their business and excelled in supporting their customers and local community during the pandemic.

Damon Rands, the founder of Wolfberry, said,

“More than any year since the Second World War, 2020 was a year that truly tested the resilience and adaptability of every business. We’ve seen a seismic shift in the way we operate, with these changes lasting for the foreseeable future. The stress placed upon established companies was great enough – but for a start-ups it was even greater.” “Although start-ups may be small, they play a significant role in economic growth of Wales. They are responsible for the creation of more jobs, meaning more employment, and as a result providing an energising boost to the nation’s economy. As an added bonus they also help to place Wales on an international stage, attracting global investment as the eco-system thrives. The fact that the Wales Startup Awards are acknowledging those who excelled through this tumultuous period is amazing. It goes without saying that we, at Wolfberry, are so proud to support this award.”

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, who created the awards back in 2016, was delighted that the efforts of the Welsh startup community will be recognised in this way. He said:

“As we have seen during the last sixteen months, new businesses have made an outstanding contribution to keeping the economy going at the most difficult of times. Not only have startups shortlisted for this year’s awards had to change their business model as a result of the pandemic, but they have also helped the efforts of the NHS and contributed to supporting their local communities. “We have therefore decided to create a special award that will be open to all the finalists at this year’s event and will be judged separately to the main awards. I am particularly delighted that Wolfberry – one of the real success stories of the Welsh tech scene – is backing the awards in recognising these efforts.”

The Wales Startup Awards are the only awards in the UK to specifically focus on recognising the achievements of new businesses and will take place at the Depot in Cardiff on September 9th where 90 new firms will be competing for 28 awards. Details of all the finalists can be found at www.walesstartupawards.com