Wales Sees 53% Year-On-Year Increase of Businesses in Distress

Almost 19,300 Welsh companies are now classed as being in ‘significant’ economic distress, according to the latest figures from Begbies Traynor’s ‘Red Flag Alert’, which monitors the financial health of UK companies.

Ongoing economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures and debt burdens, along with persisting weakness in consumer confidence, are all contributing to business stress in Wales with 19,261 at risk of economic failure. This represents a quarterly increase of 10.3%, and an annual rise of 52.7%.

In Cardiff, the number of businesses in significant financial distress has increased by 27.7% to 2,144. In Swansea, there are 864 companies facing an uncertain future – up 38% on the same period in 2023.

Looking at the sector picture, there are 3,034 construction businesses in significant distress, making it the most troubled sector in Wales. In Swansea, the number of construction firms under stress was up by 53.9% on the same period in 2023.

There have also been significant increases in the number of retail and transport & logistics businesses in Wales facing difficulties, with these industries seeing annual increases of 99.9% and 67.5% respectively.

Nationally, the latest Red Flag Alert research for Q3 2024 recorded 632,756 businesses in significant distress, an increase of 32.3% on the same period in 2023. Meanwhile, the number of businesses in ‘critical’ financial distress has decreased, with a quarterly fall of 23.2% to 31,201 and a year-on-year drop of 17.3%.

Huw Powell, partner at Begbies Traynor across South Wales, said: