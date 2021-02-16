Wales Nuclear Forum and Canadian Nuclear Industries Sign MOU

The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) and the Wales Nuclear Forum (WNF) have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the conclusion of a very successful four-day Wales-Canada Digital Trade Mission.

The trade mission covered a range of nuclear topics including new nuclear construction, reactor refurbishment/life extension, decommissioning, SMR development, medical isotopes, university research collaboration with a session dedicated to opportunities in New Brunswick’s advanced SMR program.

The MOU will provide a framework for further collaboration among Welsh and Canadian nuclear suppliers building on the open and constructive discussions during the digital trade mission.

The trade mission was produced in partnership with Welsh Government, Kinetic Cubed and OCNI with the support of Natural Resources Canada and the Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA). The mission brought together 16 Welsh companies, 26 OCNI member companies and 30 speakers highlighting the opportunities in both countries and outlining their respective capabilities and interests.

“This MOU confirms OCNI’s continued intent to create opportunities for the Canadian nuclear supply chain to work with local counterparts on projects in offshore markets and to strengthen their capability through these partnerships” said OCNI President and CEO Dr. Ron Oberth.

WNF President, Georgia Gascoyne added