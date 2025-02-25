Wales ‘Could Lead the Way’ in Leveraging Diaspora for Economic Development

Wales has an “extraordinary opportunity to position itself as a model for how small nations can leverage their global diaspora for economic development”.

GlobalWelsh, the non-profit organisation focused on connecting Wales with its global diaspora community, has unveiled its full Brain Drain to Brain Gain research report, a comprehensive study examining the economic potential and cultural connections of the Welsh diaspora.

The report also provides actionable next steps and recommendations for government, business and key stakeholders in Wales to drive forward transformational diaspora-focused initiatives.

The groundbreaking research, conducted by Dr. Sarah Louisa Birchley, professor at Toyo Gakuen University, Tokyo, in partnership with GlobalWelsh and Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, offers unprecedented insights into how Wales can leverage its global network for economic growth.

Dr. Sarah Louisa Birchley said:

“The data confirms that Wales has an extraordinary opportunity to position itself as a model for how small nations can leverage their global diaspora for economic development. This report provides the detailed evidence and analysis needed to inform effective strategies and initiatives to engage our incredible diaspora around the world.”

The full report delves deeper into the key findings, initially released in a summary report in November 2024, expanding on the data and analysis gathered from over 1,700 Welsh diaspora members across 45 countries. It highlights the diaspora's significant levels of entrepreneurial activity, high levels of educational attainment, and strong desire to contribute to Wales' future.

Writing for Business News Wales, Dr. Birchley highlights the importance of Wales promoting itself more effectively overseas, and creating clear opportunities for the diaspora to work with the ecosystem in Wales.

She writes: “Making the most of international opportunities requires Wales to be confident in its own strengths. One of the biggest takeaways from our research was that while people in Wales sometimes underplay their capabilities, Welsh products, services, and skills are highly valued globally. “Many businesses within the diaspora want to engage with Wales, but they need clearer pathways to do so. That is where organisations like GlobalWelsh can help. “

Key highlights from the full report include:

Detailed demographic analysis of the Welsh diaspora, including age, location, professional sectors, and educational attainment.

In-depth exploration of the diaspora's potential for investment and economic impact, with nearly 500 Welsh-led businesses identified globally.

Analysis of return migration dynamics, showing that 54% of recent emigrants would consider returning to Wales.

Insights into knowledge transfer and professional engagement, with 62% of respondents willing to mentor Welsh professionals.

Examination of cultural and linguistic engagement, revealing that 92% of the diaspora express strong pride in their Welsh identity.

Regional analysis and implementation frameworks, providing tailored strategies for different regions within Wales to attract and engage the diaspora.

GlobalWelsh is now actively seeking to collaborate with government, businesses and other key stakeholders in Wales to drive forward diaspora-focused engagement projects and start putting the recommendations within the report into action.

Walter May, CEO of GlobalWelsh, said:

“This full report provides a much deeper dive into the data, revealing the nuances and complexities of the Welsh diaspora's relationship with Wales. It's a vital resource for policymakers, business leaders, and anyone committed to unlocking Wales' full potential. ‘The message is abundantly clear – our talented and entrepreneurial diaspora network want to engage, support and invest in Wales and are ready to do so. It’s now time to put diaspora engagement at the forefront of economic policy making in Wales and start putting this report into action through collaboration.”

If you are interested in discussing the development of diaspora-focused initiatives, contact Walter May (walter@globalwelsh.com) or Dr Sarah Louisa Birchley (sarah@globalwelsh.com).

The full “Brain Drain to Brain Gain” report is available to download here.