Wales Commits to Net Zero by 2050

Welsh Government has set out its legal commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, but is pushing to “get there sooner” as it gets ready for COP26 [26th United Nations’ Climate Change Conference of the Parties] in November.

The move comes following a recommendation report by the independent Climate Change Committee (CCC) that revealed net zero emissions, previously thought unachievable and unaffordable by experts, was now possible with ambitious policy and a ‘Team Wales’ effort.

The new evidence from the CCC says greater reductions within the industrial sector will help achieve this goal, as a large proportion of Welsh emissions come from a small number of big emitters, such as Port Talbot steelworks.

The report also highlights the need for everyone in Wales to do their bit to drive emissions down, with more than half of the recommendations being partly or fully driven by societal or behavioural changes with a large reduction in the amount of energy and natural resources we use. This means government, communities and businesses working together to change how we travel, shop and heat our homes, while switching to lower carbon diets.

The report also draws attention to the inter-dependency of UK and Welsh actions and targets. The UK cannot reach net zero without action in Wales, but equally Wales needs the UK Government to step up to the challenge and ensure a swift, fair and equitable transition to a low carbon future.

Welsh Government has already announced a suite of measures this year to respond to the climate emergency and reduce the amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere. These changes go beyond carbon saving targets as they will benefit the health of the people of Wales and give its wildlife and natural world a chance to prosper.

These include plans on achieving cleaner air, putting an end to harmful agricultural pollution, a decisive shift away from fossil fuel extraction and towards green energy, working towards a net zero public sector in Wales by 2030, and going beyond recycling and making Wales a zero waste nation.

The First Minister Mark Drakeford has also announced the creation of a National Forest for Wales, where a connected forest ecosystem will extend the length of the country.

The recommended emissions reductions pathway set by CCC in their advice would mean Wales will meet its commitments under the landmark Paris Agreement, in a bid to limit global heating to 1.5°C. However, new science points to a much graver global trajectory, with a recent report by the United Nations estimating the world is on track to warm by more than 3°C. This is predicted to cause more destructive weather events, the displacement of hundreds of millions of people around the world, and irreparable damage to the world’s ecosystems.

Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths said: