Wales Business Awards 2022 Finalists Revealed

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid has revealed the finalists for the highly anticipated Wales Business Awards 2022.

Now in their 19th year, the awards provide SME businesses across the country with the opportunity to compete for Wales’ most prestigious accolades. This year, over 180 entries were received from businesses across Wales from all sizes sectors, all vying for a top place.

An impressive 34 companies have been named as finalists across 10 categories such as Digital Business of the Year, Green Business of the Year, Workplace Wellbeing and Customer Commitment and Excellence.

Among those leading the pack with 2 nominations apiece are Swansea-based non-alcoholic brewers Drop Bear Beer Co who have been recognised as a finalist in the Green Business of the Year category with co-founder Joelle Drummond also a finalist in the Young Entrepreneur of the Year category, and Cardiff-based bus and coach operator Adventure Travel who have received nominations for both the Customer Commitment & Excellence Award and Employee Engagement Award.

After submitting their initial entries, shortlisted businesses went through a rigorous interview process to then be named as finalists.

Paul Slevin, President of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said:

Our categories this year allow for the representation and celebration of so many different companies, who have been doing great things, not just for their customers, but for their staff, the environment, and the Welsh economy. Each business has come through a rigorous process to get to this position, and so we’re confident that these finalists really do represent the cream of the crop when it comes to what Wales has to offer.

This year, Avast Business will be supporting the Wales Business Awards as headline sponsor. Also supporting the awards are sponsors: University of South Wales, Welsh Government, NPTC Group of Colleges, CGI, Atradius, Euroclad Group, Aspen Waite, Blake Morgan and Jardine Norton.

Winners of each category will be announced at the awards ceremony on 9 June at St Fagans National Museum of History, with TV broadcaster Gethin Jones returning as host. Tickets can be purchased here

Full list of finalists:

Digital Business of the Year (Award Sponsor: Atradius)

Finalists – 3ecruit, Acruna.com, InSynch, Wales Interactive

Global Business of the Year (Award Sponsor: Welsh Government)

Finalists – GE Aviation Wales, Makefast Ltd, My Salah Mat Ltd, Penderyn Distillery

Green Business of the Year (Award Sponsor: CGI)

Finalists – Aspen Waite in Wales Limited, Drop Bear Beer Co, Grove of Narberth, Purolite

Innovative Business of the Year (Award Sponsor: University of South Wales)

Finalists – Creo Medical, Jellagen Ltd, Purolite, Wipak UK Ltd

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Award Sponsor: NPTC Group of Colleges)

Finalists – Drop Bear Beer Co – Joelle Drummond, Marketing Purks – Daisy Purkis, Specialist Façade Inspections Ltd – Joshua Tedstone, Welsh Luxury Hamper Co Ltd – Abi Chamberlain

Workplace Wellbeing Award (Award Sponsor: Aspen Waite)

Finalists – CatSci Ltd, Portal Training, Rio Architects, Seren.

Customer Commitment & Excellence Award (Award Sponsor: Euroclad Group)

Finalists – A&R Services, Adventure Travel, EverTrek, Smart Money Cymru Community Bank

Employee Engagement Award

Finalists – Adventure Travel, Aspen Waite in Wales Limited, Mrs Buckét ,Ogi

CSR Campaign of the Year (Award Sponsor: Blake Morgan)

Finalists – City Hospice, Enbarr Foundation CIC, Prostate Cymru, Wales Air Ambulance

Diversity & Inclusion Award (Award Sponsor: Jardine Norton)

Finalists – CatSci Ltd, Enbarr Foundation CIC, The British Bird of Prey Centre, Watkins & Gunn Solicitors