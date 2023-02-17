Wales-based, Arcus Compliance Appoints Robert Sidebottom as Managing Director

The Wales-based, international company Arcus Compliance Ltd, announced today, that it has appointed Robert Sidebottom as its new Managing Director. An experienced business leader, Sidebottom will succeed Lee Bryan and assume responsibilities for the strategic growth of the company, commencing 6th March 2023.

Arcus Compliance makes compliance simpler and more affordable. Its innovative products and services enable businesses of all sizes to meet and maintain their compliance obligations.

Lee Bryan, who will be taking on the role of CEO, as he relinquishes the role of MD, said:

“As Arcus Compliance continues to make significant headway in effective compliance across the vape, cannabis, adult toys, medical devices and cosmetics industries, we felt it was time to now bolster our market-leading position, with the appointment of Robert Sidebottom as the Managing Director (MD).”

Sidebottom is a leading advocate of vaping, which he views as one of the essential tools in assisting smokers to quit traditional cigarettes. His commercial and compliance experience is underpinned by his qualifications and expertise in project management, personnel management, and finance.

During his tenure at Eco Vape Ltd, Sidebottom delivered year on year growth, and left the business with a multi-million-pound turnover and major global supply contracts.

Bryan continues:

“We are very excited to have secured the appointment of Robert following a competitive selection process. Robert has tremendous experience in the vape and cannabis industries, having formerly served as the Managing Director of a compliance company and most recently the leading vape manufacturer, Eco Vape Ltd.”

Expressing his excitement for the new role, Robert Sidebottom commented: “I am delighted to be joining the business at such an important stage of its journey. Having already acted in an advisory capacity as a Non-Executive Director for Arcus Compliance, I am well-acquainted with the company and its talented team, and I am looking forward to taking the reins and leading the next phase of growth from the very front.”

John Walker, Co-Founder and Director of Arcus Compliance, added:

“Robert’s appointment is a real coup for Arcus, as we strive to realise our ambition of international expansion and diversification. He not only brings with him a detailed understanding of systems and processes, but a track record of significant success in leading SME companies. In his role as MD, Robert will provide further gravitas to the outstanding services we offer.”

For more information on Arcus Compliance, please visit: arcuscompliance.com.