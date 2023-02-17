Storage Giant Launches New High-Security Storage Facility in Bridgend

Welsh firm Storage Giant has cut the ribbon on a new high-security self-storage facility in Bridgend, which gives the company a tally of six sites in Wales.

The fast-growing company, which is headquartered in Newport, is one of the most impressive business success stories in the country, having started out as a single-facility concern at the onset of recession, in 2007, to becoming the largest independent self-storage firm in the UK.

The Bridgend facility offers 47,625 sqft of personal, domestic and business units and 600-plus storage rooms, ranging from 10sq ft to 250sq ft, at South Road, Bridgend Industrial Estate, 25 mins from Barry.

Storage Giant MD, Simon Williams, said:

“We are very pleased to bring a new Storage Giant facility to the people and businesses of Bridgend, Pontypridd, Port Talbot, Barry, Neath, Caerphilly and the surrounding areas. This is the first ever high-tech 5th generation self-storage facility in the town. The Storage Giant footprint extends to The Midlands and the M4 corridor but we are a home-grown success story and it is great to add to our Wales-based portfolio of Newport, Cardiff, Swansea, Cwmbran and Llanelli. This expansion for us is, of course, also a sign that the local economy is resilient in the face of recent hardships, and that firms in Wales are continuing to invest and to grow.”

He adds:

“Storage Giant has always been a go-to choice for start-ups and entrepreneurs to establish their smes in our office and storage spaces, or for larger firms to set up satellite offices, and we know this is something local entrepreneurs in Bridgend will tap into. The Storage Giant story continues to be one of steady, managed growth and we continue to expand our portfolio in 2023, with a new Storage Giant facility in development, in Nottingham, set to open this year with several more in the pipeline, including Stoke-on-Trent, Willenhall, Kidderminster and Witney.”

For more details about Storage Giant go to: https://www.storagegiant.co.uk/