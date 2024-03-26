Volunteers Step into the Spotlight as Week of Gratitude Planned Across the UK

Volunteers Step into the Spotlight as Week of Gratitude Planned Across the UK

This year marks the 40th anniversary of ‘Volunteers’ Week’ – a UK-wide celebration that shines a light on the incredible impact that volunteers make in communities.

Led by the UK Volunteering Forum (Volunteer Now in Northern Ireland), a programme of celebratory activities and events has been unveiled for Volunteers’ Week (3-9 June 2024) which will bring together charities, voluntary groups, social organisations and volunteers in recognition of their contribution to society.

As well as a crucial opportunity to thank volunteers and recognise the value of their time, passion and skills, Volunteers’ Week also acts as a chance to inspire others to give volunteering a go.

Many will take part in awards ceremonies, coffee mornings and days out during the week. Festivities will then culminate with ‘The Big Help Out’, aimed at encouraging even more people to become part of the volunteering community.



Ruth Marks, Chief Executive at Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA), which coordinates Volunteers’ Week in Wales, commented:

‘Volunteers’ Week is always a special time of year, it’s so important to take a moment to recognise and thank everyone who gives their time to help out in their communities with charities and other good causes. ‘This year the campaign celebrates its 40th anniversary and we hope our new look Volunteers’ Week will help us shout from the rooftops a big thank you to all volunteers for everything they do.’

Denise Hayward, Chief Executive at Volunteer Now, which coordinates Volunteers’ Week in Northern Ireland, commented:

‘For 40 years, Volunteers’ Week has provided a focus point for us to put our incredible volunteers into the spotlight, to acknowledge, thank and celebrate their incredible work within communities in Northern Ireland. ‘Volunteers simply don’t seek out thanks – it is not in their nature – so it is wonderful to publicly recognise the time, care and support they offer so generously. Volunteers literally change lives and our communities are richer because of them. We hope this week of grateful celebration encourages more people to become volunteers and experience the many benefits of doing so.’

To find out more about Volunteers’ Week and how you or your organisation can get involved, visit www.volunteersweek.org.

Elizabeth Henderson, Chief Volunteer of England at Scouts said: