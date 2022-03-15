Virtual Discussion – The Purchase of Aberthaw Power Station

The Cardiff Capital Region recently purchased Aberthaw Power Station, one of South Wales’ best-known landmarks, to develop and reposition it as an exemplar for green energy production in the region.

In this virtual discussion Carwyn Jones is joined by Rhys Thomas, Chief Operating Officer, CCR City Deal, Philippa Marsden, Deputy Chair CCR Cabinet / Leader Caerphilly Borough Council and Marcus Goldsworthy Head of Regeneration and Planning Vale of Glamorgan Council to discuss the details behind purchase.

Cardiff Capital Region Buys Aberthaw Power Station to Boost Green Energy Plans from Business News Wales on Vimeo.

It has acquired the 489-acre site, which contains the decommissioned coal-fired power station on the Vale of Glamorgan coast, from the current owners RWE, with the potential to create thousands of jobs.

Following approval to purchase from the CCR’s Regional Cabinet, CCR plans to remediate, redevelop and reposition the site, maximising its long-term development potential to drive sustainable, clean economic growth across the South-East Wales region.

CCR has committed £36.4m to the project, with an £8 million purchase price of the site, and the remaining amount being used for demolition, remediation, and re-development.

The proposed Master Plan for the redevelopment of the Aberthaw site, which we acknowledge will take several years to come to fruition given the nature of and complexities involved in the transitioning process, will seek to: