Vineyard Unveils Creative Workshops for Autumn/Winter

A family-run vineyard is running a series of creative workshops this autumn.

Kerry Vale Vineyard on the Shropshire /Powys border said the workshops would offer opportunities for art enthusiasts and beginners to explore their artistic talents in a serene vineyard setting. It said the workshops were perfect for those looking to learn new skills, unwind, and enjoy the beautiful surroundings of the vineyard.

On October 11, 2024, the vineyard will host a Lino Cutting Workshop. Participants will have the chance to learn the art of designing and carving their own lino prints. All materials are provided, and no prior experience is necessary.

“Lino cutting is a fantastic way to express creativity. I look forward to guiding participants through the process and seeing their unique designs come to life,” says the workshop tutor Billie Ireland.

On November 8, 2024, Sorrel Sevier will lead a Handmade Silver Pendant Workshop. Sorrel is a renowned local jeweller known for her intricate and elegant designs. Attendees will create their own beautiful silver pendant under Sorrel’s expert guidance. This workshop includes all materials and tools needed to craft a unique piece of jewellery.

“Working with silver is a wonderfully rewarding experience. I’m excited to help participants create something truly special that they can cherish forever,” says Sorrel Sevier.

Finally, on November 29, 2024, Nicola Knapton will host a Needle Felting Workshop. Nicola is an accomplished textile artist with a passion for creating beautiful and detailed felted pieces. This session will teach participants the basics of needle felting, allowing them to create their own felted creations. All materials are included.

“Needle felting is a delightful and relaxing craft. I can’t wait to share this enjoyable and therapeutic activity with everyone,” says Nicola Knapton.

Included within the ticket price is a homemade lunch and tea/ coffee during the workshop, and all materials.