Swansea Arena Welcomes 750,000 Visitors in Three Years

More than 750,000 people have visited Swansea Building Society Arena since it opened three years ago.

The arena – which opened in March 2022 – has hosted a huge number of ticketed events, conferences, exhibitions and university graduation ceremonies. Stars to have taken to the stage there include Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper with The Hollywood Vampires, Gladys Knight and Michael McIntyre.

Forthcoming events there include The Manic Street Preachers, Ocean Colour Scene and Greg Davies.

Visitor figures are outperforming initial projections, along with ticket sales with an average of more than 80 per cent attendance for concerts.

Developed by Swansea Council and part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal, the arena is being run by the ATG Entertainment Group.

The council says work on a glass lift is due to be completed in the summer, along with other finishing works at the Copr Bay site.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council's Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“It was identified several years ago that an arena would be an excellent option for Swansea to boost regeneration here and complement facilities like the Grand Theatre and the Brangwyn Hall. “These figures show our decision to construct the venue was right and that the arena continues to go from strength to strength. “It's one feature of a regeneration programme worth over £1 billion that's ongoing in Swansea to create one of the UK's best destinations to live, work, study, enjoy, visit and invest. “This is part of our commitment to boost our local economy, create jobs for local people and transform our city centre for the benefit of local residents and local businesses.”

Lara Caple-Harding, General Manager of Swansea Building Society Arena, said:

“During our first three years, we've put the capabilities of our venue to the test by welcoming rock gigs, exhibitions, graduations, musicals, snooker tournaments, TV productions, and plenty more through our doors. “Working collaboratively with Swansea Council, grassroots music venues, hospitality partners and local institutions across the region has allowed us to support the city's already exceptional efforts in firmly placing South West Wales on the entertainment and events map. “Bringing a variety of entertainment to the region has been our aim since opening, and we're looking forward to continuing playing a part in the exciting future of the city for years to come.”

Other concerts and events taking place at Swansea Building Society Arena in the coming months include Rob Beckett, Level 42 and Wet Wet Wet with Heather Small.