VINCI Energies acquires Llanelli Based Harries Automation & Controls Ltd

VINCI Energies acquires Harries Automation & Controls Ltd (HAC Group), one of the leading providers of low-voltage panels and control systems in the UK.

The company, registered in Llanelli (Wales), enhances the services offered by VINCI Energies UK & ROI through its industry brand, Actemium, whilst continuing to demonstrate its ongoing ambition for the brand in the UK.

Established in 1994, HAC Group is one of the leading independent providers of design, build and maintain services for LV panels and control systems, delivered from its sites in Llanelli, Wales and Honiton, England, with strong established relationships with OEMs and Distributors built up over nearly 30 years of existence.

HAC Group will align itself with the Actemium brand which traces its heritage back from more than 100 years within the UK and a powerful worldwide network 100% dedicated to industrial processes, comprised of 400 Business Units located in 40 countries across the world.

Scott VAN DER VORD, Chief Executive Officer, VINCI Energies UK & ROI, said:

“HAC Group represents a fantastic addition to VINCI Energies in the UK, consolidating our position as a major provider of Control systems and LV Panel solutions across multiple customer segments. HAC Group will align itself with our Actemium business which will enable it to access a global network of experts to call upon to develop and enhance solutions for its customers. We look forward to welcoming another 52 new colleagues into our Group and the opportunity to continue to work with Managing Director, Rhys Collins, to build on the strong foundations that Paul Harries and the management team have laid down over the past 29 years.”

Andrew HUNTER, Director of VINCI Energies UK & ROI, said

“HAC Group is well respected in the market and will complement our existing successful businesses in Gloucester, establishing a strong network in the South West of England & Wales. Our strategy is to grow a national network with the capacity to deliver the fullest range of high-quality panels and power systems to all our customers. Welcoming the HAC and Switchgear Services teams to the Actemium family is an important step.”

Paul HARRIES, Founder and CEO of HAC Group, said

“This is a new and exciting chapter for HAC Group. As a well-known and well-respected company within our profession, we welcome this incredible opportunity to accelerate and further strengthen both our and VINCI Energies’ positions in the marketplace. This acquisition offers great opportunities for our staff who are very important to us. We have been a family-owned and run business for the past 29 years and it is of utmost importance to us to be able to offer job security and new prospects to our staff, something with which VINCI Energies’ values align too very strongly. We were very impressed by VINCI Energies’ vision, the wider group support that we can now call upon, as well as being able to offer our own unique selling points to the VINCI Energies brand.

We would like to offer our sincere appreciation to all those involved in the history of the company and look forward to working with many of you as we move forward into exciting territory.”

Frank Holmes, Founder Partner at Gambit Corporate Finance said

“Gambit are delighted to have been able to assist the Harries family with their succession plans, sourcing the purchaser, VINCI Energies , negotiating and managing the transaction on their behalf. It is a real testimony of the quality of HAC which has been able to attract an acquirer of this stature and lends itself to a very exciting and growth fueled future for its employees in Llanelli and Devon.”