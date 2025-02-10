Views Sought to Shape Transport Improvements in South West Wales

Views are now wanted on a new vision for a more reliable, connected and accessible transport network in South West Wales.

The draft regional transport plan – which covers Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire and Swansea – is also looking to ensure transport in future is affordable and convenient to create more options for local people.

With online feedback now available here until midnight on Sunday April 6, the plan will help support the delivery of a rail and bus metro system in South West Wales.

It also comes in advance of the Welsh Government’s Bus Bill, which is aimed at improving bus services in Wales by either placing them under greater local authority control or by enabling local authorities to run the services.

As well as online feedback on the draft regional transport plan, in-person events will be taking place in Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire and Swansea in the coming weeks.

Details of the dates, times and locations of these events will be announced as soon as they’re confirmed.

The draft regional transport plan includes initiatives and projects proposed for implementation between 2025 and 2030.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Chairman of the Corporate Joint Committee for South West Wales, said:

“Whether it’s walking, wheeling, cycling, riding the bus, taking the train or driving, transport is something that affects everyone in South West Wales. “That’s why we’re calling for as many views as possible on the draft regional transport plan so your feedback can help shape a final plan in future. “Transport isn’t just about getting from A to B – it’s the lifeblood of our communities. “The draft regional plan also reflects our commitment to improving connectivity while addressing important challenges like climate change and affordability.”

A previous round of consultation held last summer helped inform the draft plan.

Feedback from over 800 people at the time showed overwhelming support for more public transport options, better maintenance of roads and making transport more accessible to people in rural communities.

Key priorities identified included making buses and trains more practical alternatives to private car travel and ensuring that the transport system in South West Wales meets the needs of all users.

Cllr Darren Price, Chair of the CJC’s transport sub-committee, said:

“Feedback from people throughout Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire and Swansea has been key to the development of the regional transport plan so far – and that will continue to be the case. “The transport system is there to serve our residents and businesses, so it’s important we get as much feedback as possible now that the draft regional plan is open for consultation. “By prioritising accessibility, sustainability and economic growth, we aim to create a transport system in South West Wales that meets current demands while also anticipating future challenges.”

The draft regional transport plan aligns with the Welsh Government’s Wales Transport strategy by focusing on reducing reliance on private vehicles and increasing the use of public transport, walking and cycling.

All views received during the current round of consultation will be considered before a final version of the regional transport plan goes to the Corporate Joint Committee for South West Wales for approval.

The Corporate Joint Committee for South West Wales is made up of the Leaders of Carmarthenshire Council, Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire Council and Swansea Council, as well as senior representatives of the Brecon Beacons and Pembrokeshire National Park Authorities.